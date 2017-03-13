Irate Millwall fan punches Spurs supporter after FA Cup London derby

After a humiliating 6-0 loss in the FA cup quarter final, a video appears to show a Millwall fan snap and punch a taunting Tottenham supporter in the face on 12 March. Fans of Tottenham Hotspur and Millwall clashed before their teams met, as police tried to keep the fans separate and under control. The FA is also investigating Millwalls fans after they reportedly targeted Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-min Son with racist chants.