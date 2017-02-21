Iraq’s elite Counter-Terrrorism forces advance on western Mosul

  • February 21, 2017 15:48 IST
    By Reuters
Iraq’s elite Counter-Terrrorism forces advance on western Mosul Close
Iraqi forces from its elite Counter-Terrorism Service head to the western side of Mosul city for the second day of a ground offensive to dislodge remaining jihadists.
