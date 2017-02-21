- Play Massive fire destroys dozens of homes in Lagos
- Play Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
-
- Play X Factor contestant Lucie Jones named as UK’s Eurovision entry
- Play Belgravia squatters attacked with missiles in luxury building
- Play Sherlock: 360° video of London filming locations
- Play Who has Donald Trump banned from entering the US?
- Play Music Minute: Rihanna disgusted with Trumps travel ban, Drake launches UK tour in London
Iraq’s elite Counter-Terrrorism forces advance on western Mosul
Iraqi forces from its elite Counter-Terrorism Service head to the western side of Mosul city for the second day of a ground offensive to dislodge remaining jihadists.
Most popular