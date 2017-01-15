Iraqi forces recapture Mosul University and nearby district

  • January 15, 2017 22:16 IST
    By Reuters
Iraqi forces recapture Mosul University and nearby district Close
Iraqi special forces stormed the campus of Mosul University on 15 January 2017, to clear it of any remaining Islamic State militants after taking full control of the area, a spokesman said.
loading image
IBT TV
Donald Trump wins Time Person of the Year
Most popular