  • February 19, 2017 18:04 IST
    By Reuters
Iraqi army starts west Mosul offensive to drive out IS
Iraqi and Kurdish forces have started an offensive to free western Mosul. The military will attempt to drive out Islamic State, which captured the city in 2014. The US will offer both air and ground support to the Iraqi and Kurdish troops.
