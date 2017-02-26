Iraqi army advances on western Mosul as thousands of civilians flee

  • February 26, 2017 18:27 IST
    By Reuters
Iraqi army advances on western Mosul as thousands of civilians flee Close
Iraqi forces are advancing into western Mosul. The built-up areas are the last stronghold of Isis in the country. Narrow streets make it impossible to advance with armoured vehicles. US-backed Iraqi forces successfully captured Mosul’s airport earlier this week. About 1,000 civilians have been displaced in the latest round of fighting. Losing control over Mosul would be a substantial blow for Isis.
loading image
IBT TV
Left wing groups ‘care more about hating Israel’ than they do about fighting anti-Semitism
Most popular