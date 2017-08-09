Iraq sentenced 27 terror suspects to death on Tuesday for participating in the Camp Speicher massacre in 2014 that killed at least 1,700 Iraqi Air Force cadets in the ISIS-controlled territory.

"The Central Criminal Court issued a verdict to execute 27 defendants convicted of participating in the Speicher massacre," Judge Abdul Sattar al-Beeraqdar, a spokesman for Iraq's Higher Judicial Council, said in a statement released by Iraq Central Criminal Court.

However, according to a CNN report, Beeraqdar has said that the decision is "preliminary and can be appealed". The decision of the court was based on Article 4 of Iraq's anti-terror law.

This is the second batch of death sentences passed in relation to the Speicher massacre committed by Islamic terror group (ISIS) members in 2014. In August 2016, 36 people were hanged at the Al-Hoot prison in Nasiriyah province in the south of Baghdad.

Meanwhile, the Iraq court had to release 25 suspects due to lack of evidence. The condemned men still enjoy the right to appeal against the sentences.

Camp Speicher massacre 2014

In 2014, at least 1700 Iraqi Air Force cadets including Shia and non-Muslim cadets were singled out and murderedby the ISIS militants from the camp located in Tikrit. While several of them were buried in mass graves, many of the bodies were pushed into the River Tigris.

The mass graves containing decomposed corpses were discovered after the Iraqi forces recaptured the city in 2015.

The Iraqi Army, backed by US Forces, has wiped out ISIS from Mosul. The Iraqi government had declared their victory in July over ISIS militants' stronghold in western Mosul. Reports state that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) is on the verge of seizing full control of the Raqqa's southern neighbourhoods.