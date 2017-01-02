Iraq: At least 35 killed in suicide car bomb attack in Baghdads Shia district of Sadr City

  • January 2, 2017 18:35 IST
    By Reuters
Reports suggest that 61 others were injured in the attack that took place in a busy square in Baghdads predominantly Shia Muslim district of Sadr City.
