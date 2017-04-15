Irans Hassan Rouhani registers for second term in upcoming presidential elections Close
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will run in upcoming elections for a second term. Rouhani contributed to the landmark nuclear deal with six countries, including the US, in 2015. Hardliners in Iran believe he made too many concessions to reach a deal.Rouhani’s main rival in the elections will be conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi. Irans presidential elections will be held on 19 May.