Irans state media on Saturday (September 23) reported that the country successfully tested a new ballistic missile with a range of 2,000km (1,200 miles) which it displayed at a military parade a day earlier.The missile launch is likely to make U.S. hackles rise as it came days after Donald Trump called Iran an economically depleted rogue state that exports violence.
Iran tests new ballistic missile hours after showing it off at military parade
- September 23, 2017 17:31 IST
