Udhayanidhi Stalin has collaborated with Gaurav Narayanan of Thoonga Nagaram fame for their latest movie Ippadai Vellum. The movie, bankrolled by Lyca Productions, has Manjima Mohan of Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada fame playing the female lead.

Raadhika, Daniel Balaji, RK Suresh and others are in the supporting roles. Ippadai Vellum has the music of D Imman, who has churned out a few good songs that include the title track. While Richard M Nathan has handled cinematography, Praveen KL has edited the flick.

Ippadai Vellum is an edge-of-the-seat thriller about software professional Madhusudhan (Udhayanidhi Stalin). He is a person who believes that problems can be fixed by being smart. It is a commercial film with an undercurrent message and tries to highlight the importance of women empowerment.

Pre-Release Buzz

The movie has generated decent buzz among the cine-goers. Also, the success of the trailer and teaser have made the audience keep high expectations on the flick. Will it live up to the expectations?

The morning shows are yet to be started. Stay tuned for this page to get the live updates of viewers' response.