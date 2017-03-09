While watching the Indian Premier League (IPL) sides playing against the Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams is no doubt a mouth-watering prospect for cricket fans, it is not happening anytime soon.

Reports emerged this week that the Shah Rukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would play an exhibition match against the PSL 2 champions Peshawar Zalmi ahead of IPL 2017, but the Kolkata franchisee, on Thursday, said that the reports are merely rubbish.

Rumour had it that the Raees actor made a call to Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi over a proposed three-match series between the teams in a possible neutral venue like London or Dubai.

The approval of the governments of the two countries was also being awaited.

Following KKR's announcement on Twitter regarding the proposed IPL vs PSL match, Afridi also took to social media to deny any truth about the KKR-Peshawar Zalmi match. However, Afridi did write: "We always welcome cricket for peace."

KKR won't be playing any unauthorized games/leagues as some false reports are claiming.

No such communication happened from our end. — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 9, 2017