In football, the transfer period is one of the most exciting times. The bigwig players from the top clubs in the world are heavily rumoured to make their moves to other football clubs and the Premier League teams are always ready to shell the bucks out big.

Off late, French side Paris SG has definitely overshadowed the big spenders.

Read: January 2018 transfer deadline day predictions

Now, there are reports coming in that even the famed Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament is set to have a transfer period midway during their season. This could start as early as in IPL 2018 itself.

Rajeev Shukla, the chairman of the IPL, has spoken to Indian publication Mid Day that the transfer of cricketers will be taking place from this season.

"Yes, this time the IPL will see mid-season transfers," said Shukla.

An unnamed official has added that the transfer window will be open for five days and it will take place between match number 28 and 42. The IPL schedule is yet to be out so we cannot reveal the actual dates as of now.

IPL 2018 Auction: Sold players | Unsold players

"The transfer will take place in between Match No. 28 and 42 and the transfer window will be open for roughly five days," mentioned the official.

"The transfer will take place only if there is a demand for that particular player from another franchise," he added.

As per reports, both capped and uncapped players who have played in just two matches for their respective IPL teams ahead of the start of the transfer window, are eligible to make the move to other teams.

IPL 11 is witnessing a massive change not only with a squad overhaul for all teams but also in the form of new initiatives. The broadcast timings are also supposedly in for a change, but Mumbai Indians (MI) owner Akash Ambani is already miffed with it.