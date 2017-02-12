The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) is in no mood to hurry on things related to the Indian Premier League's (IPL) media rights from 2018 onwards. Some major steps related to the media rights will only take place after the IPL 2017 gets over in May.

Though the former BCCI officials took quite some time in coming up with the tender norms, the board's CoA will look closely into tender documents. If they feel changes are required for the same, they will do so without any hitch.

"The former BCCI bosses were in terrible hurry to do the IPL deal, which was rightly stopped by the Lodha Committee as the office-bearers weren't eligible to do so. But the current working style of BCCI is to do everything without rushing. It's after all the most important process for BCCI," The Times of India quoted a source as saying.

Originally, the BCCI had invited tenders for the next 10 years, and some international players, reportedly also threw their hats in the ring for the television and the digital rights. Among others Facebook, Twitter, Reliance Jio, Sony Pictures Network India and Star India were some of the major companies that had picked up the tender document.

All these domestic and big international players were interested to be a part of the glitzy sporting event, which has gone on to become one of the biggest events in the world of sports.

Despite these companies showing massive intertest in obtaining various media rights, the process did not take off with the tussle between the BCCI and the Lodha Committee. With the battle between the two becoming serious each day, such media rights took a back seat as well.

Eventually, the Supreme Court decided to remove the BCCI bosses Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke for not implementing the recommendations suggested by the Lodha Committee. As a result of which, the BCCI appointed the CoA, comprising Vinod Rai, Vikram Limaye, Ramachandra Guha and Diana Edulji to supervise the BCCI.