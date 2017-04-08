Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) start their IPL 2017 campaign at their hunting ground -- the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru -- on Saturday. They take on Delhi Daredevils.

Let's answer the most important question as of now: Unfortunately, RCB skipper Virat Kohli or hotshot South African batsman AB De Villiers will not be a part of the match as they still recuperate from their respective injuries.

Full team news ahead of the match

RCB lost their inaugural game of the competition this season o Wednesday against defending IPL champions Sunrisers Hyderabad, but to say that Bangalore didn't put up a good fight to chase down SRH's target, will be a false statement.

The top order batsmen, including Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Travis Head, Sachin Baby and Shane Watson did try their best to shine, but they know they are left with unfinished business, and Delhi could face the brunt of that on Saturday.

Delhi Daredevils boast of terrific pace bowlers in Mohammad Shami and skipper Zaheer Khan. So, all in all, it will be the battle between Delhi bowlers vs Bengaluru batsmen.

Vishnu Vinod, a wicket keeper-batsman from Kerala, has been roped in by RCB as a replacement for KL Rahul.

Match schedule

Date: April 8 Time: 8 pm IST (2:30 pm GMT) Venue: Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru

Watching @RCBTweets play at Chinnaswamy Stadium today? We'll get you there! Buses to the stadium from 5pm, return at midnight! #IPL2017 pic.twitter.com/bnVInMlCZw — BMTC (@BMTC_Bangalore) April 8, 2017

Where to watch live

India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD (Tamil, Telugu, Bengali), Sony Max (Hindi). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming:Willow TV Online.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 3. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.