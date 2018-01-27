Indian cricketer Stuart Binny was bought by Rajasthan Royals during the IPL player auction 2018 event in Bengaluru on Saturday January 27. The 33-year-old Karnataka man was sold for his base price of Rs 50 lakh and Indian Premier League (IPL) did not choose to play the Right to Match (RTM) card for him.

Stuart Binny may not be a very that famous a cricketer even in India but thanks to wife Mayanti Langer, the cricketer is always the topic of discussion on social media.

Mayanti hosts all the possible cricket events for the Star Sports TV Network in India. She is also the host for the IPL auction studio show after Star Network bagged the IPL broadcast rights for the next five years.

Conversations ? @stuartbinny84 A post shared by mayantilangerbinny (@mayantilanger_b) on Jan 9, 2018 at 9:08pm PST

Date night in Mumbai ? @stuartbinny84 A post shared by mayantilangerbinny (@mayantilanger_b) on Dec 26, 2017 at 8:31pm PST

Delhi date night @stuartbinny84 ? #mybestfriendswedding A post shared by mayantilangerbinny (@mayantilanger_b) on Nov 23, 2017 at 1:22am PST

Several twitter trolls tried attacking Stuart Binny by mentioning that he became the costliest water-boy in the history of the IPL.

Check out some of the tweets:

#IPLAuction Stuart binny spanned up for his reserve for 50 lakhs. Guessing his wife , Mayanti Langer earns more than that anchoring for the IPL. — Navdeep Singh Chahal (@navdeepthinking) January 27, 2018

Fifty lacs just peanuts if we compare with ability of Stuart Binny. Can bat, bowl and a team man. He brings lot to the table. Rajasthan are lucky to have both stokes and binny. Excellent Selection. #IPLAuction — Mayanti Langer (@Langer_Mayanti) January 27, 2018

No RTM call at 50L for Stuart Binny. Heh. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) January 27, 2018

Stuart Binny goes to RR for 50 lacs - the cheapest buy so far. #IPLAuction — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) January 27, 2018

Hey @rajasthanroyals

50 Lakhs for Water Bottle Boy Stuart Binny

You are damn Rich#IPLAuction — Mogambo ✪ ❄️ (@UberHandle) January 27, 2018