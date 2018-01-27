stuart binny, mayanti langer
Stuart Binny and Mayanti LangerInstagram

Indian cricketer Stuart Binny was bought by Rajasthan Royals during the IPL player auction 2018 event in Bengaluru on Saturday January 27. The 33-year-old Karnataka man was sold for his base price of Rs 50 lakh and Indian Premier League (IPL) did not choose to play the Right to Match (RTM) card for him.

Stuart Binny may not be a very that famous a cricketer even in India but thanks to wife Mayanti Langer, the cricketer is always the topic of discussion on social media. 

Mayanti hosts all the possible cricket events for the Star Sports TV Network in India. She is also the host for the IPL auction studio show after Star Network bagged the IPL broadcast rights for the next five years.

Several twitter trolls tried attacking Stuart Binny by mentioning that he became the costliest water-boy in the history of the IPL. 

