4:19 pm IST: That brings us to the close of IPL 2018 auction. Kings XI Punjab opened the procedings with a bang yesterday. They ended it on a similiar note, buying Chris Gayle at his base price of Rs 2 crore.

A total of 169 players, including 56 overseas stars were sold over two days in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 4,31,70,00,000 was spent.

4:15pm IST: Here's a list of players who were bought in the last round of auction.

Chris Gayle Rs 2 crore KXIP Dushmantha Chameera Rs 50 Lakh RR Nidheesh MD Dinesan Rs 20 Lakh MI Manzoor Dar Rs 20 Lakh KXIP Javon Searless Rs 30 Lakh KKR

4:08pm IST: Another late buy. Sri Lanka pacer Dushmantha Chameera goes to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 50 Lakh.

4:04pm IST: Surprise! Chris Gayle at last finds a taker!

The T20 legend has been bought by Kings XI Punjab at his base price for Rs 2 crore. The entire auction room appluaded the bid from Preity Zinta.

The universe boss @henrygayle is a KXIP player! Don't pinch yourself. You read that right! Welcome to the family Chris! #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi #IPLAuction — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) January 28, 2018

3:40pm IST: Teams have been given another chace to name few unsold players, whom they would want to pick late in the auction.

Does Chris Gayle have a chance?

Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad have reached maximum squad size of 25 players.

It's unlikely Gayle will find a taker late in the auction today.

3:30pm IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad pick up Bangladesh off-spinner Mehedi Hasan Miraz at his base price of Rs 20 Lakh.

3:25pm IST: Another late buy from Chennai Super Kings. They buy England pacer Mark Wood at his base price of Rs 1.5 crore.

3:14pm IST: Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians make two smart moves late in the day. While RR bought Ben Laughlin for Rs 50 Lakh, the defending champions snapped up Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dhananjaya for the same amount.

Finally a Sri Lankan gets sold in this auction. Akila Dananjaya bought by Mumbai Indians for his base price (50 lakhs). #IPLAuction — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) January 28, 2018

3pm IST: Australia batsman Shaun Marsh, New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson remain unsold. So does South African pace gun Dale Steyn!

2:56pm IST: Mitchell Johnson goes to KKR for Rs 2 crore, RCB buy Tim Southee at his base price of Rs 1 crore.

2:54pm IST: Delhi Daredevils buy Naman Ojha for Rs 1.4 crore, Royal Challengers Bangalore buy Parthiv Patel for Rs 1.7 crore.

2:52pm IST: Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings, as expected, make two smart purchases.

Murali Vijay to CSK for Rs 1 crore.

Sam Billings to CSK for Rs 1 crore.

2:51pm IST: Chris Gayle remains UNSOLD!

It seems the T20 legend will not be playing in IPL 2018. New Zealand opener Martin Guptill also remains unsold.

Chris Gayle unsold is surprising: signs of decline, but 146* in his last domestic T20 game, against Narine, Shakib and Afridi. Last time he was unsold at an IPL auction, in 2011, was called up as an injury replacement and was man of the tournament — Tim (@timwig) January 28, 2018

2:50pm IST: Welcome back to the post-lunch session where a few unsold players, as requested by the franchises, will be up again for auction.

2:15pm IST: Chennai Super Kings have the biggest purse remaining. Will they go for big names after Lunch?

1:45pm IST: That's Lunch on Day 2 of the auction. The action will resume after the break when the teams can pick from unsold players list. Will any team go for the likes of Chris Gayle, Lasith Malinga, Hashim Amla and Murali Vijay? Let's wait and watch.

1:25pm IST: As expected, Chennai Super Kings buy Lungisani Ngidi. Time for 'lungi dance' in Chennai dressing room. The South Africa pacer, who rattled India in the Centurion Test earlier this month, is sold for Rs 50 Lakh.

Very excited for what is coming ahead all glory to god ❤??? @ChennaiIPL — Lungi Ngidi (@NgidiLungi) January 28, 2018

1:17pm IST: Delhi Daredevils buy Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane for Rs 20 Lakh. Notably, the 17-year-old ended up as the second highest-wicket taker in 2016 U-19 World Cup.

Loveliest moment in this auction. Sandeep Lamichhane becomes first Nepal player to be part of the IPL, or for that matter, any international league #IPL2018Auction — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) January 28, 2018

1:10pm IST: 23-year-old Australian pacer Ben Dwarshuis bought by Kings XI Punjab for Rs 1.4 crore. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings buy uncapped fast bowler Asif KM for Rs 40 Lakh.

12:57pm IST: Meanwhile, Tajinder Dhillon sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 55 Lakh. Shreyas Gopal goes at his base price to Rajasthan Royals. Akshdeep Nath bought by Kings XI Punjab for Rs 1 crore.

12:55pm IST: Chennai Super Kings buy Rajasthan fast-bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar for Rs 80 Lakh while Kolkata Knight Riders buy Cameerron Delport for Rs 30 Lakh.

12:50pm IST: Andrew Tye sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 7.2 crore. There is excitement in their camp as Virender Sehwag and Priety Zinta celebrate the purchase with high-five.

CSK were bidding intenstely for the KXIP fast bowler, but they pulled out at Rs 7 crore.

Unmukt Chand goes unsold.

12:44 pm IST: Here's the list of players sold in the last hour. There were some big surprises as Varun Aaron, Tymall Mills went unsold while Afghanistan's U-19 chinaman bowler Zahir Khan was picked up by RR.

Notably, Mills was sold for Rs 12 crore at last year's auction. However, he remains unsold this year.

Jagadeesan Narayan Rs 20 Lakh CSK Zahir Khan Pakteen Rs 60 Lakh RR JP Duminy Rs 1 crore MI Chris Jordan Rs 1 crore SRH Mitchell Santner Rs 50 Lakh CSK Jason Behrendorff Rs 1.5 crore MI Barinder Sran Rs 2.2 crore KXIP Billy Stanlake Rs 50 Lakh SRH

11:50am IST: India U-19 all-rounder Shivam Mavi goes to KKR for Rs 3.2 crore. He was available at a base price of Rs 20 Lakh but intense bidding from KXIP and KKR saw his price shoot up.

11:46am IST: Ankit Sharma goes to RR for Rs 20 Lakh. Next up is India U-19 all-rounder Shivam Mavi.

11:45am IST: Next up is a set of uncappped all-rounders.



11:44am IST: Four uncapped batsmen were sold now.



Uncapped batsman Price Team Apoorv Wankhede Rs 20 Lakh KKR Rinku Singh Rs 80 Lakh KKR Sachin Baby Rs 20 Lakh SRH Manjot Kalra Rs 20 Lakh DD

11:35am IST: Spinners Nathan Lyon, Pragyan Ojha, Fawad Ahmed and Tabriaz Shamsi remain unsold.



11:32am IST: Afghanistan off-spinner Mujeeb Zadran sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 2 crore. He will become the third Afghanistan player after Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi to play in the IPL.



Zadran played a key role in helping Afghanistan U-19 stun New Zealand U-19 in the quarter-final of ongoing U-19 Cricket World Cup with a four-wicket haul.

11:30am IST: The morning session of Day 2 of iPL auction resumes. First player up for auction is Afghanistan U-19 star Mujeeb Zardan.



Meanwhile, pace legend Dale Steyn goes unsold.

11:10am IST: CSK buy their first player of the day. And it's young pacer Shardul Thakur for Rs 2.6 crore.



Most expensive Indian players at this year's auction so far.

Jaydev Unadkat - Rs 11.5 crore (RR)

KL Rahul - Rs 11 crore (KXIP)

Manish Pandey - Rs 11 crore (SRH)

Biggest bids for Indian players in any #IPLAuction

16.00 Yuvraj (2015) - DD

14.00 Yuvraj (2014) - RCB

12.50 D Karthik (2014) - DD

11.50 UNADKAT (2018) - RR

11.04 Gambhir (2011) - KKR

11.00 KL RAHUL (2018) - KXIP

11.00 M PANDEY (2018) - SRH

10.50 D Karthik (2015) - RCB — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) January 28, 2018

11:06am IST: Delhi Daredevils buy New Zealand pacer Trent Boult for Rs 2.2 crore.



11:05am IST: India pacer Jayadev Unadkat is now the second costliest player at IPL 2018 auction. After some intense bidding from CSK, RR get him for a whopping Rs 11.5 crore.



Most expensive Indian buys in #IPLAuction

Jaydev Unadkat 11.5cr (Rajasthan Royals)

KL Rahul 11 cr (Kings XI Punjab)

Manish Pandey 11 cr (Sunrises Hyderabad) — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) January 28, 2018

10:54am IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad buy 24-year-old Sandeep Sharma for Rs 3 crore. The young swing bowler is a proven talent when it comes to IPL and he will join Bhuvneshwar Kumar and co. at SRH.



Meanwhile, Karnataka captain Vinay Kumar goes to KKR at this base price -- Rs 1 crore.

10:46am IST: Next up is Mohit Sharma. And Chennai Super Kings make their first bid of the day for their former medium pace bowler. The 29-year-old pacer will play for KXIP after they used the RTM on him for Rs 2.4 crore.



RCB seal the bid at Rs 75 lakh for Dhawal Kulkarni. However, Rajasthan Royals have exercised their RTM to bring back the medium pace bowler.



10:44am IST: Next up is another set of capped fast bowlers. Dhawal Kulkarni is up for sale now.



SRH retain Nabi for Rs 1 crore. Good deal for the former champions.



10:38am IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders now involved in a bidding war for Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi. The 33-year-old all-rounder made his IPL debut last year with SRH.



Mumbai Indians get their first all-rounder of the day. It's Ben Cutting from Australia for Rs 2.2 crore.



Delhi Daredevils also get Gurkeerat Mann for Rs 75 Lakh. Meanwhile, Australia all-rounder Moises Henriques remains UNSOLD.



10:30am IST: Delhi Daredevils make two back-to-back purchases. They buy Australian all-rounder Dan Christian for Rs 1.5 crore and get all-rounder Jayant Yadav for Rs 50 Lakh. Seems to be smart buys.



10:25am IST: RCB get Pawan Negi, using RTM, for Rs 1 crore. His stocks have fallen considerably, given the all-rounder was sold for Rs 8 crore in 2018 auction.



Pawan Negi



2016: 8.5 crores

2017: 1 crore

2018: 1 crore#IPLAuction — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) January 28, 2018

10:22am IST: Royal Challengers Bangalore finally get Washington Sundar for Rs 3.2 crore. The 18-year-old India all-rounder will be playing under Virat Kohli in the upcoming season of IPL.



10:19am IST: Intense bidding going on for Washington Sundar, the 18-year-old India all-rounder. RCB seem to be interested in the Tamil Nadu teen, but MI and KXIP are making it tough for Virat Kohli-led team.



10:15am IST: Kings XI Punjab buy Manoj Tiwary for Rs 1 crore.



10:12am IST: India's Mandeep Singh is bought by RCB for Rs 1.4 crore. Meanwhile, Australia's Travis Head remains unsold.



10:07am IST: England captain Eoin Morgan, opener Alex Hales and Australia batsman Shaun Marsh go unsold.



Maxwell worth 9 crore. Morgan unsold. Strange is the world of #IPLAuction — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 28, 2018

Mumbai Indians buy Evin Lewis for Rs 3.8 crore. The defending champions have made a solid buy and it has come at a cheap price as well.



10:01 am IST: Evin Lewis, the West Indies big-hitting opener, is now up for sale. He has hit 2 international T20I centuries and has a strike rate of 154.96.



10am IST: Uncapped Tamil Nadu leg-spinner M Ashwin sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 2.2 crore. He had played for Rising Pune Supergiant in the last two seasons.

9:48am IST: Karnataka's K Gowtham is up for sale now... He is sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 6.2 crore. Boys from Karnataka seem to be setting the stage on fire in this edition of IPL auction.



9:40am IST: Shahbaz Nadeem is the next player in the line. He gets a whopping Rs 3.2 crore from Delhi Daredevils.



9:38am IST: 18-year-old leg-spinner Rahul Chahar is the first man to go up for bidding. He has now been sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.9 crore. Mystery spinner KC Kariappa though goes unsold.



9:25am IST: Check out the funds remaining for each team ahead of second day's auction

Here are the funds remaining after Day 1

TEAM FUNDS REMAINING OVERSEAS PLAYERS TOTAL PLAYERS Chennai Super Kings Rs 17 cr 4 11 Delhi Daredevils Rs 12.3 cr 5 15 Kings XI Punjab Rs 21.9 cr 3 10 Kolkata Knight Riders Rs 7.6 cr 4 12 Mumbai Indians Rs 15.8 cr 3 9 Rajasthan Royals Rs 23.5 cr 5 9 Royal Challengers Bangalore Rs 15.85 cr 6 14 Sunrisers Hyderabad Rs 7.95 cr 5 16

9:20am IST: Franchises representatives have started arriving at the venue in Bengaluru. Chennai Super Kings' Stephen Fleming, Royal Challengers Bangalore's Ashish Nehra and Daniel Vettori, Kings XI Punjab's Preity Zinta were all seen heading into the auction room.

9:15am IST: We're minutes away from the start of Sunday's proceedings at the auction. Take a look at the complete list of sold players on Day 1.

Aslo read: KKR reveal why they did not bid or use RTM for Gambhir

Recap of Day 1

A total of 78 players, including 29 overseas stars, were sold on Saturday, January 27 in Bengaluru. A whopping Rs 321.1 crore was splashed out by the franchises, who went after big names and uncapped players as well.

Also read: Stephen Fleming talks about CSK's decision to let go off R Ashwin

While the likes of Ben Stokes (Rs 12.5 crore), KL Rahul (Rs 11 crore) and Manish Pandey (Rs 11 crore) set the stage on fire, big names, including Lasith Malinga, Chris Gayle, Hashim Amla and Ishant Sharma went unsold, thereby helping raise a few eyebrows.

Nonetheless, teams were able to buy a core group of players on Day 1 of the auction. With quite a few superstar batsmen, bowlers and wicket keepers available for the taking, it will be interesting to see how the teams go about their business on Sunday.