Mumbai Indians have a number of superstars in their squad, and it comes as no surprise when they have reportedly asked for retaining five players besides two right-to-match options.

The final decision on retaining players has not come to a conclusion with teams having different opinions on the matter, making the situation complex for the IPL governing council. To make matters difficult, some teams do not want any retention.

The concerned IPL officials need to come with a common decision, which can please all franchises, and it is not going to be easy.

However, here is a look at 5 players whom Mumbai Indians could retain if things go their way.

Rohit Sharma

One cannot imagine this team without their skipper Rohit Sharma, who has helped them win three titles so far. It would not be wrong to say, Rohit has changed the fortunes of Mumbai franchise after getting into the team in 2011. The batsman has a great ability to play at any batting position and change the course of the game in a matter of few overs. Even if there is only one retention, the skipper is set to be retained.

Jasprit Bumrah

He is the best death bowler in India and Mumbai Indians are lucky to have this bowler in their squad. They are not going to part ways with such an important bowler in the shorter format as his yorkers and slower balls have even made top batsmen look foolish.

Hardik Pandya

The all-rounder has become the darling of India cricket, and his skills with both the bat and ball have taken the world by storm. Pandya played an important role in helping Mumbai win IPL 2017, and he has not looked back ever since while representing India. His big-hitting ability is what Mumbai Indians will look in IPL 2018.

Kieron Pollard

The West Indian all-rounder is another huge asset of Mumbai Indians. Pollard can win matches from impossible situations and his experience in the shorter format of the game will come handy for the team.

Mitchell McClenaghan

The left-arm pacer has taken 54 wickets in last three editions of the IPL and was one of the best performers of IPL 2017 with the white ball. His wicket-taking ability is what Mumbai Indians will look for in IPL 2018.