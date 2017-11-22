The all-important meeting between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises was held in Mumbai on Tuesday, November 21.

The meeting was held to create a roadmap for IPL 2018, with discussions related to players retention, right-to-match (RTM) and salary purse of each teams for next year's auction assuming greater importance.

It did not come as much surprise when the Governing Council (GC) could not finalise as to how many players a particular team can retain ahead of the auction, which is likely to take place in January.

However, the meeting appears to have been lengthy with teams not arriving to a common conclusion.

There were some teams, who agreed on various topics, but objections to the same were also not absent. However, some of the teams have made their intentions clear as to the number of players they would like to retain. With few teams against retention, the IPL GC has a tough task at hand.

As per "EspnCricinfo" report, Mumbai Indians (MI) want to retain five players along with two RTM while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are in favour of four retentions with just one RTM. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) want few retentions with both the teams wanting three retentions and two RTM each.

The report further stated that Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have an identical approach. They neither want any retentions nor any RTM. They want to work from a new slate.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) seem to be playing it wise and want to look at how much their player costs are in the auction and have opted for five RTM, but are against retention.