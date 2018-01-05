Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are all set to make a strong comeback in Indian Premier League (IPL) season 11. Ever since their two-year-suspension was revoked last year, the two-time champions have been busy with promotions on social media.

Ahead of the much-anticipated mega-auction, scheduled for January 27 and 28, CSK retained three of their biggest names -- MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja on Thursday, January 4, thereby adding excitement over their return.

CSK, who have always found innovative ways to reach out to their fans, posted videos of their superstar players signing the contract form ahead of the upcoming edition.

In the videos posted on Twitter, Dhoni was seen signing the documents in front of his daughter Ziva. The World Cup-winning former captain can be heard saying "back home".

Jadeja was hopeful of the team return to winning form on their comeback run. The all-rounder said: "I am very excited and very happy to be part of the CSK team again. Hopefully, we will try and win as many games and enjoy our action."

On the other hand, Raina expressed delight at having another opportunity to play in front of "knowledgeable crowd" at Chepauk [MA Chidambaram Stadium].

"Vanakkam Chennai. Good to be back to CSK after two years. Looking forward to playing in front of my beautiful crowd and knowledgeable crowd, which I missed for the last two years," Raina said.

Kohli becomes costliest IPL player

Dhoni was retained by CSK for Rs 15 crore, while Raina and Jadeja were paid Rs 11 crore and Rs 7 crore, respectively.

A total of 18 players were retained by the eight franchises on Thursday. Indian captain Virat Kohli, who is currently leading the side in a three-Test series in South Africa, became the highest-paid player in the league as he was retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 17 crore.

Rajasthan Royals, who are also returning after a two-year suspension, retained Australian captain Steve Smith for Rs 12.5 crore.