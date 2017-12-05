The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 is just five months away, and some serious issues like the players' retention are yet to be finalised. The IPL Governing Council meeting, where important decisions on the matter are expected to be taken, will be held on Wednesday.

The Governing Council is having a tough time with opinions divided on the matter. Their job has been made more difficult with the inclusion of two suspended teams – Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

A Times of India report suggests that there is one particular franchise, who are planning to ascertain that Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals do not retain any players.

It remains to be seen if that will be entertained as in all probability the eight teams will have a certain number of players, who can be retained. Most of the teams are in favour of players' retention as well.

However, there is confusion regarding CSK and Rajasthan Royals, who were both out of action in the last two editions.

They do not have any players with them currently, which makes us wonder if there will be a separate draft for the two teams ahead of the IPL 2018 auction.

They could be allowed to pick from Gujarat Lions and Rising Pune Supergiant, who replaced CSK and Rajasthan Royals in the last two years.

The IPL GC and the team owners met last month to discuss players retention, but they couldn't come to a conclusion. The franchises have given their inputs on how many players they would like to retain, and the final call on the matter will be taken by IPL GC.