Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals batsman Ajinkya Rahana raises his bat to celebrate IPL 5's first century during the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals in Bangalore on April 15, 2012.Manjunath Kiran/AFP/Getty Images

Rajasthan Royals (RR) bought 22 players at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 auction, which was held in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28.

Unlike the previous years, the Royals spent huge money to land overseas as well as local stars. In fact, they made the costliest buy at the auction when they made a successful Rs 12.5 crore bid for England all-rounder Ben Stokes.

The Royals also got India left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat for a whopping Rs 11.5 crore after edging Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings in a three-way race.

RR bought a couple of their former stars in Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Stuart Binny and Dhawal Kulkarni. They also splashed out on uncapped West Indies all-rounder Jofra Archer and Karnataka all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham.

Big Bash League star D'Arcy Short also joined the Royals along with pacers Ben Laughlin and Dushmantha Chameera. The RR also made an interesting purchase when they picked up Afghanistan's left-arm chinaman bowler Zahir Khan for Rs 60 Lakh.

Total squad members - 23; Batsmen - 3; Bowlers - 6; Wicketkeepers - 2; All-rounders - 11; Overseas players - 8

Players retained - 1; Players bought at auction - 22

Costliest player - Steve Smith (Rs 12.5 crore). Top buy at auction - Ben Stokes - Rs 12.5 crore

Money spent - Rs 78.35 crore. Funds remaining - Rs 1.65 crore

RR complete squad

  1. Steve Smith (Captain) Australia Rs 12.5 crore - Retained & Overseas
  2. Benjamin Stokes (All-Rounder) England Rs 12.5 crore - Overseas
  3. Jaydev Unadkat (Bowler) Rs 11.5 crore
  4. Sanju Samson (Wicket Keeper) Rs 8 crore
  5. Jofra Archer (All-Rounder) West Indies Rs 7.2 crore - Overseas
  6. Krishnappa Gowtham (All-Rounder) Rs 6.2 crore
  7. Jos Buttler (Wicket Keeper) England Rs 4.4 crore - Overseas
  8. Ajinkya Rahane (Batsman) Rs 4 crore
  9. Darcy Short (All-Rounder) Australia Rs 4 crore - Overseas
  10. Rahul Tripathi (Batsman) Rs 3.4 crore
  11. Dhawal Kulkarni (Fast bowler) Rs 75 Lakh
  12. Zahir Khan Pakteen (Left-arm Chinaman) Afghanistan Rs 60 Lakh - Overseas
  13. Ben Laughlin (Fast bowler) Australia Rs 50 Lakh - Overseas
  14. Stuart Binny (All-Rounder) Rs 50 Lakh
  15. Dushmantha Chameera (Fast bowler) Sri Lanka Rs 50 Lakh - Overseas
  16. Anureet Singh (Medium pace bowler) Rs 30 Lakh
  17. Aryaman Vikram Birla (All-Rounder) Rs 30 Lakh
  18. Midhun S (All-Rounder) Rs 20 Lakh
  19. Shreyas Gopal (All-Rounder) Rs 20 Lakh
  20. Prashant Chopra (Wicket Keeper) Rs 20 Lakh
  21. Jatin Saxena (All-Rounder) Rs 20 Lakh
  22. Ankit Sharma (All-Rounder) Rs 20 Lakh
  23. Mahipal Lomror (All-Rounder) Rs 20 Lakh