Rajasthan Royals (RR) bought 22 players at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 auction, which was held in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28.

Unlike the previous years, the Royals spent huge money to land overseas as well as local stars. In fact, they made the costliest buy at the auction when they made a successful Rs 12.5 crore bid for England all-rounder Ben Stokes.

The Royals also got India left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat for a whopping Rs 11.5 crore after edging Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings in a three-way race.

RR bought a couple of their former stars in Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Stuart Binny and Dhawal Kulkarni. They also splashed out on uncapped West Indies all-rounder Jofra Archer and Karnataka all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham.

Big Bash League star D'Arcy Short also joined the Royals along with pacers Ben Laughlin and Dushmantha Chameera. The RR also made an interesting purchase when they picked up Afghanistan's left-arm chinaman bowler Zahir Khan for Rs 60 Lakh.

Total squad members - 23; Batsmen - 3; Bowlers - 6; Wicketkeepers - 2; All-rounders - 11; Overseas players - 8

Players retained - 1; Players bought at auction - 22

Costliest player - Steve Smith (Rs 12.5 crore). Top buy at auction - Ben Stokes - Rs 12.5 crore

Money spent - Rs 78.35 crore. Funds remaining - Rs 1.65 crore

Steve Smith (Captain) Australia Rs 12.5 crore - Retained & Overseas Benjamin Stokes (All-Rounder) England Rs 12.5 crore - Overseas Jaydev Unadkat (Bowler) Rs 11.5 crore Sanju Samson (Wicket Keeper) Rs 8 crore Jofra Archer (All-Rounder) West Indies Rs 7.2 crore - Overseas Krishnappa Gowtham (All-Rounder) Rs 6.2 crore Jos Buttler (Wicket Keeper) England Rs 4.4 crore - Overseas Ajinkya Rahane (Batsman) Rs 4 crore Darcy Short (All-Rounder) Australia Rs 4 crore - Overseas Rahul Tripathi (Batsman) Rs 3.4 crore Dhawal Kulkarni (Fast bowler) Rs 75 Lakh Zahir Khan Pakteen (Left-arm Chinaman) Afghanistan Rs 60 Lakh - Overseas Ben Laughlin (Fast bowler) Australia Rs 50 Lakh - Overseas Stuart Binny (All-Rounder) Rs 50 Lakh Dushmantha Chameera (Fast bowler) Sri Lanka Rs 50 Lakh - Overseas Anureet Singh (Medium pace bowler) Rs 30 Lakh Aryaman Vikram Birla (All-Rounder) Rs 30 Lakh Midhun S (All-Rounder) Rs 20 Lakh Shreyas Gopal (All-Rounder) Rs 20 Lakh Prashant Chopra (Wicket Keeper) Rs 20 Lakh Jatin Saxena (All-Rounder) Rs 20 Lakh Ankit Sharma (All-Rounder) Rs 20 Lakh Mahipal Lomror (All-Rounder) Rs 20 Lakh