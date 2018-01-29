Rohit Sharma Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians (MI) bought 22 players at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction held in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28.

Having already retained a core group that has skipper Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, the defending champions were quite clear with their approach at the auction.

MI retained the services of Krunal Pandya for Rs 8.8 crore using their Right-To-Match (RTM) option. As expected, they also brought back West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard to the team.

Meanwhile, they added the likes of swashbuckling West Indies opener Evin Lewis, South Africa all-rounder JP Duminy and their former batsmen Suryakumar Yadav and Saurabh Tiwary to bolster their batting line-up.

Australia pacers Pat Cummins and Jason Behrendorff, Bangladesh left-arm fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman and Pradeep Sangwan will join Bumrah in what seems to be a solid pace battery.

Meanwhile, MI's spin department will be led by Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya, who was their late purchase at the auction. They also have the likes of Krunal and Rahul Chahar in the spin department.

Total squad members - 25; batsmen - 7; bowlers - 9; wicketkeepers - 2; all-rounders - 7; overseas players - 8

Players retained - 3; players bought at auction - 22

Costliest player - Rohit Sharma (Rs 15 crore). Top buy at auction - Krunal Pandya - Rs 8.8 crore

Money spent - Rs 79.35 crore. Funds remaining - Rs 65 lakh

MI complete squad

  1. Rohit Sharma (Batsman/Captain) - Rs 15 crore - Retained
  2. Hardik Pandya (All-rounder) - Rs 11 crore - Retained
  3. Jasprit Bumrah (Fast bowler) - Rs 7 crore - Retained
  4. Krunal Pandya (All-Rounder) - Rs 8.8 crore
  5. Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper) - Rs 6.2 crore
  6. Kieron Pollard (All-Rounder) (West Indies) - Rs 5.4 crore - Overseas
  7. Pat Cummins (Fast bowler) (West Indies) - Rs 5.4 crore - Overseas
  8. Evin Lewis (Batsman) (West Indies) - Rs 3.8 crore - Overseas
  9. Suryakumar Yadav (Batsman) - Rs 3.2 crore
  10. Ben Cutting (All-Rounder) (Australia) - Rs 2.2 crore - Overseas
  11. Mustafizur Rahman (Fast bowler) (Bangladesh) - Rs 2.2 crore - Overseas
  12. Rahul Chahar (Leg-spinner) - Rs 1.9 crore
  13. Pradeep Sangwan (Fast bowler) - Rs 1.5 crore
  14. Jason Behrendorff (Fast bowler) (Australia) - Rs 1.5 crore - Overseas
  15. Jean-Paul Duminy (All-rounder) (South Africa) - Rs 1 crore - Overseas
  16. Saurabh Tiwary (Batsman) - Rs 80 Lakh
  17. Tajinder Dhillon (All-Rounder) - Rs 55 Lakh
  18. Akila Dananjaya (Off-spinner) (Sri Lanka) - Rs 50 Lakh - Overseas
  19. Nidheesh M D Dinesan (Medium pace bowler) - Rs 20 Lakh
  20. Aditya Tare (Wicketkeeper) - Rs 20 Lakh
  21. Siddhesh Dinesh Lad (Batsman) - Rs 20 Lakh
  22. Mayank Markande (Batsman) - Rs 20 Lakh
  23. Sharad Lumba (Batsman) - Rs 20 Lakh
  24. Anukul Roy (All-Rounder) - Rs 20 Lakh
  25. Mohsin Khan (Fast bowler) - Rs 20 Lakh