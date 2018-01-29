Mumbai Indians (MI) bought 22 players at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction held in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28.
IPL Squads - CSK | RCB | SRH | KXIP | KKR | DD | RR
Having already retained a core group that has skipper Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, the defending champions were quite clear with their approach at the auction.
MI retained the services of Krunal Pandya for Rs 8.8 crore using their Right-To-Match (RTM) option. As expected, they also brought back West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard to the team.
Meanwhile, they added the likes of swashbuckling West Indies opener Evin Lewis, South Africa all-rounder JP Duminy and their former batsmen Suryakumar Yadav and Saurabh Tiwary to bolster their batting line-up.
Australia pacers Pat Cummins and Jason Behrendorff, Bangladesh left-arm fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman and Pradeep Sangwan will join Bumrah in what seems to be a solid pace battery.
Meanwhile, MI's spin department will be led by Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya, who was their late purchase at the auction. They also have the likes of Krunal and Rahul Chahar in the spin department.
Total squad members - 25; batsmen - 7; bowlers - 9; wicketkeepers - 2; all-rounders - 7; overseas players - 8
Players retained - 3; players bought at auction - 22
Costliest player - Rohit Sharma (Rs 15 crore). Top buy at auction - Krunal Pandya - Rs 8.8 crore
Money spent - Rs 79.35 crore. Funds remaining - Rs 65 lakh
MI complete squad
- Rohit Sharma (Batsman/Captain) - Rs 15 crore - Retained
- Hardik Pandya (All-rounder) - Rs 11 crore - Retained
- Jasprit Bumrah (Fast bowler) - Rs 7 crore - Retained
- Krunal Pandya (All-Rounder) - Rs 8.8 crore
- Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper) - Rs 6.2 crore
- Kieron Pollard (All-Rounder) (West Indies) - Rs 5.4 crore - Overseas
- Pat Cummins (Fast bowler) (West Indies) - Rs 5.4 crore - Overseas
- Evin Lewis (Batsman) (West Indies) - Rs 3.8 crore - Overseas
- Suryakumar Yadav (Batsman) - Rs 3.2 crore
- Ben Cutting (All-Rounder) (Australia) - Rs 2.2 crore - Overseas
- Mustafizur Rahman (Fast bowler) (Bangladesh) - Rs 2.2 crore - Overseas
- Rahul Chahar (Leg-spinner) - Rs 1.9 crore
- Pradeep Sangwan (Fast bowler) - Rs 1.5 crore
- Jason Behrendorff (Fast bowler) (Australia) - Rs 1.5 crore - Overseas
- Jean-Paul Duminy (All-rounder) (South Africa) - Rs 1 crore - Overseas
- Saurabh Tiwary (Batsman) - Rs 80 Lakh
- Tajinder Dhillon (All-Rounder) - Rs 55 Lakh
- Akila Dananjaya (Off-spinner) (Sri Lanka) - Rs 50 Lakh - Overseas
- Nidheesh M D Dinesan (Medium pace bowler) - Rs 20 Lakh
- Aditya Tare (Wicketkeeper) - Rs 20 Lakh
- Siddhesh Dinesh Lad (Batsman) - Rs 20 Lakh
- Mayank Markande (Batsman) - Rs 20 Lakh
- Sharad Lumba (Batsman) - Rs 20 Lakh
- Anukul Roy (All-Rounder) - Rs 20 Lakh
- Mohsin Khan (Fast bowler) - Rs 20 Lakh
Batsmen ✔️— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) January 28, 2018
Bowlers ✔️
All-rounders ✔️
Wicket-keepers ✔️
All corners covered at the #IPLAuction as we have a full-strength squad of 2⃣5⃣ players. #CricketMeriJaan #MISquad2018 pic.twitter.com/m8QYf8i77s