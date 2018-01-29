Mumbai Indians (MI) bought 22 players at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction held in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28.

IPL Squads - CSK | RCB | SRH | KXIP | KKR | DD | RR

Having already retained a core group that has skipper Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, the defending champions were quite clear with their approach at the auction.

MI retained the services of Krunal Pandya for Rs 8.8 crore using their Right-To-Match (RTM) option. As expected, they also brought back West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard to the team.

Meanwhile, they added the likes of swashbuckling West Indies opener Evin Lewis, South Africa all-rounder JP Duminy and their former batsmen Suryakumar Yadav and Saurabh Tiwary to bolster their batting line-up.

Australia pacers Pat Cummins and Jason Behrendorff, Bangladesh left-arm fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman and Pradeep Sangwan will join Bumrah in what seems to be a solid pace battery.

Meanwhile, MI's spin department will be led by Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya, who was their late purchase at the auction. They also have the likes of Krunal and Rahul Chahar in the spin department.

Total squad members - 25; batsmen - 7; bowlers - 9; wicketkeepers - 2; all-rounders - 7; overseas players - 8

Players retained - 3; players bought at auction - 22

Costliest player - Rohit Sharma (Rs 15 crore). Top buy at auction - Krunal Pandya - Rs 8.8 crore

Money spent - Rs 79.35 crore. Funds remaining - Rs 65 lakh

MI complete squad

Rohit Sharma (Batsman/Captain) - Rs 15 crore - Retained Hardik Pandya (All-rounder) - Rs 11 crore - Retained Jasprit Bumrah (Fast bowler) - Rs 7 crore - Retained Krunal Pandya (All-Rounder) - Rs 8.8 crore Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper) - Rs 6.2 crore Kieron Pollard (All-Rounder) (West Indies) - Rs 5.4 crore - Overseas Pat Cummins (Fast bowler) (West Indies) - Rs 5.4 crore - Overseas Evin Lewis (Batsman) (West Indies) - Rs 3.8 crore - Overseas Suryakumar Yadav (Batsman) - Rs 3.2 crore Ben Cutting (All-Rounder) (Australia) - Rs 2.2 crore - Overseas Mustafizur Rahman (Fast bowler) (Bangladesh) - Rs 2.2 crore - Overseas Rahul Chahar (Leg-spinner) - Rs 1.9 crore Pradeep Sangwan (Fast bowler) - Rs 1.5 crore Jason Behrendorff (Fast bowler) (Australia) - Rs 1.5 crore - Overseas Jean-Paul Duminy (All-rounder) (South Africa) - Rs 1 crore - Overseas Saurabh Tiwary (Batsman) - Rs 80 Lakh Tajinder Dhillon (All-Rounder) - Rs 55 Lakh Akila Dananjaya (Off-spinner) (Sri Lanka) - Rs 50 Lakh - Overseas Nidheesh M D Dinesan (Medium pace bowler) - Rs 20 Lakh Aditya Tare (Wicketkeeper) - Rs 20 Lakh Siddhesh Dinesh Lad (Batsman) - Rs 20 Lakh Mayank Markande (Batsman) - Rs 20 Lakh Sharad Lumba (Batsman) - Rs 20 Lakh Anukul Roy (All-Rounder) - Rs 20 Lakh Mohsin Khan (Fast bowler) - Rs 20 Lakh