IPL media rights in numbers

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, opener Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane are among eight men in the first set of marquee players (M1), according to Indian Premier League Auction list for 2018 season that was announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday, January 20.

Controversial England all-rounder Ben Stokes, South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, West Indies superstars Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard and Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc also fall under (M1).

The two-day auction, scheduled for January 27 and 28 in Bengaluru, is likely to begin with eight M1 players going up for bidding.

The BCCI has trimmed an initial list of 1122 players into 578, which includes 360 Indian players. Apart from the two marquee lists (M1 and M2), the players have been grouped as per their roles.

The base prices (maximum of Rs 2 crore) of all 578 players have also been revealed.

Marquee list 2

Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo
It's Bravo vs Gayle in the CPL finalRandy Brooks - CPL T20 via Getty Images

The second marquee list is headed by West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo. It also has veteran Indian players Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir and Harbhajan Singh along with all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, Shakib Al Hasan, Joe Root and Kane Williamson.

The upcoming IPL auction will also see uncapped players -- both Indian and overseas -- going up for bidding as early as Day 1.

All yes will be on U-19 World Cup stars Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill as all eight franchises will be keen on adding quaty young talents to their line-ups.

Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan, who is expected to trigger a bidding war during the auction, is surprisingly not part of any of the two marquee lists and will enter the auction as the 61st player.

Each team has a total purse of Rs 80 crore. Also, each franchise can have a maximum of 25 players and a minimum of 18 players for the upcoming 11th edition of the cash-rich league.

Each team can use a minimum of two and maximum of three Right-To-Match (RTM) cards during the auction to buy back their former players.

All eight franchises have already retained some of their former players.

While the likes of chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Daredevils retained three players each, Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals secured the services of only one of their former players.

List Sr. No Set No. 2018 Set First Name Surname Country Specialism C/U/A Reserve Price Rs Lakh
1 1 M1 Ravichandran Ashwin India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 200
2 1 M1 Shikhar Dhawan India BATSMAN Capped 200
3 1 M1 Faf Du Plessis South Africa BATSMAN Capped 150
4 1 M1 Chris Gayle West Indies BATSMAN Capped 200
5 1 M1 Kieron Pollard West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Capped 200
6 1 M1 Ajinkya Rahane India BATSMAN Capped 200
7 1 M1 Mitchell Starc Australia BOWLER Capped 200
8 1 M1 Ben Stokes England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 200
9 2 M2 Dwayne Bravo West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Capped 200
10 2 M2 Gautam Gambhir India BATSMAN Capped 200
11 2 M2 Shakib Hasan Bangladesh ALL-ROUNDER Capped 100
12 2 M2 Glenn Maxwell Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 200
13 2 M2 Joe Root England BATSMAN 150
14 2 M2 Harbhajan Singh India BOWLER Capped 200
15 2 M2 Yuvraj Singh India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 200
16 2 M2 Kane Williamson New Zealand BATSMAN Capped 150
17 3 BA1 Hashim Amla South Africa BATSMAN Capped 150
18 3 BA1 Aaron Finch Australia BATSMAN Capped 150
19 3 BA1 Martin Guptill New Zealand BATSMAN Capped 75
20 3 BA1 Chris Lynn Australia BATSMAN Capped 200
21 3 BA1 Brendon McCullum New Zealand BATSMAN Capped 200
22 3 BA1 David Miller South Africa BATSMAN Capped 150
23 3 BA1 Vijay Murali India BATSMAN Capped 200
24 3 BA1 Karun Nair India BATSMAN Capped 50
25 3 BA1 Manish Pandey India BATSMAN Capped 100
26 3 BA1 KL Rahul India BATSMAN Capped 200
27 3 BA1 Jason Roy England BATSMAN Capped 150
28 4 AL1 Moeen Ali England ALL-ROUNDER 150
29 4 AL1 Stuart Binny India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
30 4 AL1 Carlos Brathwaite West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Capped 100
31 4 AL1 Colin De Grandhomme New Zealand ALL-ROUNDER Capped 75
32 4 AL1 James Faulkner Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 200
33 4 AL1 Kedar Jadhav India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 200
34 4 AL1 Colin Munro New Zealand ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
35 4 AL1 Yusuf Pathan India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 75
36 4 AL1 Marcus Stoinis Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 200
37 4 AL1 Shane Watson Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 100
38 4 AL1 Chris Woakes England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 200
39 5 WK1 Jonny Bairstow England WICKETKEEPER 150
40 5 WK1 Sam Billings England WICKETKEEPER Capped 100
41 5 WK1 Jos Buttler England WICKETKEEPER Capped 150
42 5 WK1 Quinton De Kock South Africa WICKETKEEPER Capped 200
43 5 WK1 Dinesh Karthik India WICKETKEEPER Capped 200
44 5 WK1 Naman Ojha India WICKETKEEPER Capped 75
45 5 WK1 Parthiv Patel India WICKETKEEPER Capped 100
46 5 WK1 Ambati Rayudu India WICKETKEEPER Capped 50
47 5 WK1 Wriddhiman Saha India WICKETKEEPER Capped 100
48 5 WK1 Sanju Samson India WICKETKEEPER Capped 100
49 5 WK1 Robin Uthappa India WICKETKEEPER Capped 200
50 6 FA1 Pat Cummins Australia BOWLER Capped 200
51 6 FA1 Josh Hazlewood Australia BOWLER 200
52 6 FA1 Mitchell Johnson Australia BOWLER Capped 200
53 6 FA1 Lasith Malinga Sri Lanka BOWLER Capped 100
54 6 FA1 Mitchell McClenaghan New Zealand BOWLER Capped 100
55 6 FA1 Kagiso Rabada South Africa BOWLER Capped 150
56 6 FA1 Mustafizur Rahman Bangladesh BOWLER Capped 100
57 6 FA1 Mohammed Shami India BOWLER Capped 100
58 6 FA1 Ishant Sharma India BOWLER Capped 75
59 6 FA1 Tim Southee New Zealand BOWLER Capped 100
60 6 FA1 Umesh Yadav India BOWLER Capped 100
61 7 SP1 Rashid Khan Arman Afghanistan BOWLER Capped 200
62 7 SP1 Samuel Badree West Indies BOWLER Capped 100
63 7 SP1 Yuzvendra Chahal India BOWLER Capped 200
64 7 SP1 Piyush Chawla India BOWLER Capped 100
65 7 SP1 Amit Mishra India BOWLER Capped 150
66 7 SP1 Karn Sharma India BOWLER Capped 200
67 7 SP1 Ish Sodhi New Zealand BOWLER Capped 50
68 7 SP1 Muhammad Imran Tahir South Africa BOWLER Capped 100
69 7 SP1 Kuldeep Yadav India BOWLER Capped 150
70 7 SP1 Adam Zampa Australia BOWLER Capped 100

