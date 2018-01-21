India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, opener Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane are among eight men in the first set of marquee players (M1), according to Indian Premier League Auction list for 2018 season that was announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday, January 20.

Controversial England all-rounder Ben Stokes, South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, West Indies superstars Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard and Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc also fall under (M1).

The two-day auction, scheduled for January 27 and 28 in Bengaluru, is likely to begin with eight M1 players going up for bidding.

The BCCI has trimmed an initial list of 1122 players into 578, which includes 360 Indian players. Apart from the two marquee lists (M1 and M2), the players have been grouped as per their roles.

The base prices (maximum of Rs 2 crore) of all 578 players have also been revealed.

Marquee list 2

The second marquee list is headed by West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo. It also has veteran Indian players Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir and Harbhajan Singh along with all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, Shakib Al Hasan, Joe Root and Kane Williamson.

The upcoming IPL auction will also see uncapped players -- both Indian and overseas -- going up for bidding as early as Day 1.

All yes will be on U-19 World Cup stars Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill as all eight franchises will be keen on adding quaty young talents to their line-ups.

Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan, who is expected to trigger a bidding war during the auction, is surprisingly not part of any of the two marquee lists and will enter the auction as the 61st player.

Each team has a total purse of Rs 80 crore. Also, each franchise can have a maximum of 25 players and a minimum of 18 players for the upcoming 11th edition of the cash-rich league.

Each team can use a minimum of two and maximum of three Right-To-Match (RTM) cards during the auction to buy back their former players.

All eight franchises have already retained some of their former players.

While the likes of chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Daredevils retained three players each, Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals secured the services of only one of their former players.

List Sr. No Set No. 2018 Set First Name Surname Country Specialism C/U/A Reserve Price Rs Lakh 1 1 M1 Ravichandran Ashwin India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 200 2 1 M1 Shikhar Dhawan India BATSMAN Capped 200 3 1 M1 Faf Du Plessis South Africa BATSMAN Capped 150 4 1 M1 Chris Gayle West Indies BATSMAN Capped 200 5 1 M1 Kieron Pollard West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Capped 200 6 1 M1 Ajinkya Rahane India BATSMAN Capped 200 7 1 M1 Mitchell Starc Australia BOWLER Capped 200 8 1 M1 Ben Stokes England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 200 9 2 M2 Dwayne Bravo West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Capped 200 10 2 M2 Gautam Gambhir India BATSMAN Capped 200 11 2 M2 Shakib Hasan Bangladesh ALL-ROUNDER Capped 100 12 2 M2 Glenn Maxwell Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 200 13 2 M2 Joe Root England BATSMAN 150 14 2 M2 Harbhajan Singh India BOWLER Capped 200 15 2 M2 Yuvraj Singh India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 200 16 2 M2 Kane Williamson New Zealand BATSMAN Capped 150 17 3 BA1 Hashim Amla South Africa BATSMAN Capped 150 18 3 BA1 Aaron Finch Australia BATSMAN Capped 150 19 3 BA1 Martin Guptill New Zealand BATSMAN Capped 75 20 3 BA1 Chris Lynn Australia BATSMAN Capped 200 21 3 BA1 Brendon McCullum New Zealand BATSMAN Capped 200 22 3 BA1 David Miller South Africa BATSMAN Capped 150 23 3 BA1 Vijay Murali India BATSMAN Capped 200 24 3 BA1 Karun Nair India BATSMAN Capped 50 25 3 BA1 Manish Pandey India BATSMAN Capped 100 26 3 BA1 KL Rahul India BATSMAN Capped 200 27 3 BA1 Jason Roy England BATSMAN Capped 150 28 4 AL1 Moeen Ali England ALL-ROUNDER 150 29 4 AL1 Stuart Binny India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 30 4 AL1 Carlos Brathwaite West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Capped 100 31 4 AL1 Colin De Grandhomme New Zealand ALL-ROUNDER Capped 75 32 4 AL1 James Faulkner Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 200 33 4 AL1 Kedar Jadhav India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 200 34 4 AL1 Colin Munro New Zealand ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 35 4 AL1 Yusuf Pathan India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 75 36 4 AL1 Marcus Stoinis Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 200 37 4 AL1 Shane Watson Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 100 38 4 AL1 Chris Woakes England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 200 39 5 WK1 Jonny Bairstow England WICKETKEEPER 150 40 5 WK1 Sam Billings England WICKETKEEPER Capped 100 41 5 WK1 Jos Buttler England WICKETKEEPER Capped 150 42 5 WK1 Quinton De Kock South Africa WICKETKEEPER Capped 200 43 5 WK1 Dinesh Karthik India WICKETKEEPER Capped 200 44 5 WK1 Naman Ojha India WICKETKEEPER Capped 75 45 5 WK1 Parthiv Patel India WICKETKEEPER Capped 100 46 5 WK1 Ambati Rayudu India WICKETKEEPER Capped 50 47 5 WK1 Wriddhiman Saha India WICKETKEEPER Capped 100 48 5 WK1 Sanju Samson India WICKETKEEPER Capped 100 49 5 WK1 Robin Uthappa India WICKETKEEPER Capped 200 50 6 FA1 Pat Cummins Australia BOWLER Capped 200 51 6 FA1 Josh Hazlewood Australia BOWLER 200 52 6 FA1 Mitchell Johnson Australia BOWLER Capped 200 53 6 FA1 Lasith Malinga Sri Lanka BOWLER Capped 100 54 6 FA1 Mitchell McClenaghan New Zealand BOWLER Capped 100 55 6 FA1 Kagiso Rabada South Africa BOWLER Capped 150 56 6 FA1 Mustafizur Rahman Bangladesh BOWLER Capped 100 57 6 FA1 Mohammed Shami India BOWLER Capped 100 58 6 FA1 Ishant Sharma India BOWLER Capped 75 59 6 FA1 Tim Southee New Zealand BOWLER Capped 100 60 6 FA1 Umesh Yadav India BOWLER Capped 100 61 7 SP1 Rashid Khan Arman Afghanistan BOWLER Capped 200 62 7 SP1 Samuel Badree West Indies BOWLER Capped 100 63 7 SP1 Yuzvendra Chahal India BOWLER Capped 200 64 7 SP1 Piyush Chawla India BOWLER Capped 100 65 7 SP1 Amit Mishra India BOWLER Capped 150 66 7 SP1 Karn Sharma India BOWLER Capped 200 67 7 SP1 Ish Sodhi New Zealand BOWLER Capped 50 68 7 SP1 Muhammad Imran Tahir South Africa BOWLER Capped 100 69 7 SP1 Kuldeep Yadav India BOWLER Capped 150 70 7 SP1 Adam Zampa Australia BOWLER Capped 100

