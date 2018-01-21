India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, opener Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane are among eight men in the first set of marquee players (M1), according to Indian Premier League Auction list for 2018 season that was announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday, January 20.
Also read: Full list of money available for 8 teams after player retentions
Controversial England all-rounder Ben Stokes, South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, West Indies superstars Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard and Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc also fall under (M1).
Also read: MS Dhoni reveals CSK's plans for auction
The two-day auction, scheduled for January 27 and 28 in Bengaluru, is likely to begin with eight M1 players going up for bidding.
The BCCI has trimmed an initial list of 1122 players into 578, which includes 360 Indian players. Apart from the two marquee lists (M1 and M2), the players have been grouped as per their roles.
Also read: Rashid Khan, Yuvraj Singh among players with top base prices for IPL 2018 auction
The base prices (maximum of Rs 2 crore) of all 578 players have also been revealed.
Marquee list 2
The second marquee list is headed by West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo. It also has veteran Indian players Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir and Harbhajan Singh along with all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, Shakib Al Hasan, Joe Root and Kane Williamson.
The upcoming IPL auction will also see uncapped players -- both Indian and overseas -- going up for bidding as early as Day 1.
All yes will be on U-19 World Cup stars Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill as all eight franchises will be keen on adding quaty young talents to their line-ups.
Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan, who is expected to trigger a bidding war during the auction, is surprisingly not part of any of the two marquee lists and will enter the auction as the 61st player.
Each team has a total purse of Rs 80 crore. Also, each franchise can have a maximum of 25 players and a minimum of 18 players for the upcoming 11th edition of the cash-rich league.
Each team can use a minimum of two and maximum of three Right-To-Match (RTM) cards during the auction to buy back their former players.
All eight franchises have already retained some of their former players.
While the likes of chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Daredevils retained three players each, Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals secured the services of only one of their former players.
|List Sr. No
|Set No.
|2018 Set
|First Name
|Surname
|Country
|Specialism
|C/U/A
|Reserve Price Rs Lakh
|1
|1
|M1
|Ravichandran
|Ashwin
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|200
|2
|1
|M1
|Shikhar
|Dhawan
|India
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|200
|3
|1
|M1
|Faf
|Du Plessis
|South Africa
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|150
|4
|1
|M1
|Chris
|Gayle
|West Indies
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|200
|5
|1
|M1
|Kieron
|Pollard
|West Indies
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|200
|6
|1
|M1
|Ajinkya
|Rahane
|India
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|200
|7
|1
|M1
|Mitchell
|Starc
|Australia
|BOWLER
|Capped
|200
|8
|1
|M1
|Ben
|Stokes
|England
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|200
|9
|2
|M2
|Dwayne
|Bravo
|West Indies
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|200
|10
|2
|M2
|Gautam
|Gambhir
|India
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|200
|11
|2
|M2
|Shakib
|Hasan
|Bangladesh
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|100
|12
|2
|M2
|Glenn
|Maxwell
|Australia
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|200
|13
|2
|M2
|Joe
|Root
|England
|BATSMAN
|150
|14
|2
|M2
|Harbhajan
|Singh
|India
|BOWLER
|Capped
|200
|15
|2
|M2
|Yuvraj
|Singh
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|200
|16
|2
|M2
|Kane
|Williamson
|New Zealand
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|150
|17
|3
|BA1
|Hashim
|Amla
|South Africa
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|150
|18
|3
|BA1
|Aaron
|Finch
|Australia
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|150
|19
|3
|BA1
|Martin
|Guptill
|New Zealand
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|75
|20
|3
|BA1
|Chris
|Lynn
|Australia
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|200
|21
|3
|BA1
|Brendon
|McCullum
|New Zealand
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|200
|22
|3
|BA1
|David
|Miller
|South Africa
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|150
|23
|3
|BA1
|Vijay
|Murali
|India
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|200
|24
|3
|BA1
|Karun
|Nair
|India
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|50
|25
|3
|BA1
|Manish
|Pandey
|India
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|100
|26
|3
|BA1
|KL
|Rahul
|India
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|200
|27
|3
|BA1
|Jason
|Roy
|England
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|150
|28
|4
|AL1
|Moeen
|Ali
|England
|ALL-ROUNDER
|150
|29
|4
|AL1
|Stuart
|Binny
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|30
|4
|AL1
|Carlos
|Brathwaite
|West Indies
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|100
|31
|4
|AL1
|Colin
|De Grandhomme
|New Zealand
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|75
|32
|4
|AL1
|James
|Faulkner
|Australia
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|200
|33
|4
|AL1
|Kedar
|Jadhav
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|200
|34
|4
|AL1
|Colin
|Munro
|New Zealand
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|35
|4
|AL1
|Yusuf
|Pathan
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|75
|36
|4
|AL1
|Marcus
|Stoinis
|Australia
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|200
|37
|4
|AL1
|Shane
|Watson
|Australia
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|100
|38
|4
|AL1
|Chris
|Woakes
|England
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|200
|39
|5
|WK1
|Jonny
|Bairstow
|England
|WICKETKEEPER
|150
|40
|5
|WK1
|Sam
|Billings
|England
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|100
|41
|5
|WK1
|Jos
|Buttler
|England
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|150
|42
|5
|WK1
|Quinton
|De Kock
|South Africa
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|200
|43
|5
|WK1
|Dinesh
|Karthik
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|200
|44
|5
|WK1
|Naman
|Ojha
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|75
|45
|5
|WK1
|Parthiv
|Patel
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|100
|46
|5
|WK1
|Ambati
|Rayudu
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|50
|47
|5
|WK1
|Wriddhiman
|Saha
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|100
|48
|5
|WK1
|Sanju
|Samson
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|100
|49
|5
|WK1
|Robin
|Uthappa
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|200
|50
|6
|FA1
|Pat
|Cummins
|Australia
|BOWLER
|Capped
|200
|51
|6
|FA1
|Josh
|Hazlewood
|Australia
|BOWLER
|200
|52
|6
|FA1
|Mitchell
|Johnson
|Australia
|BOWLER
|Capped
|200
|53
|6
|FA1
|Lasith
|Malinga
|Sri Lanka
|BOWLER
|Capped
|100
|54
|6
|FA1
|Mitchell
|McClenaghan
|New Zealand
|BOWLER
|Capped
|100
|55
|6
|FA1
|Kagiso
|Rabada
|South Africa
|BOWLER
|Capped
|150
|56
|6
|FA1
|Mustafizur
|Rahman
|Bangladesh
|BOWLER
|Capped
|100
|57
|6
|FA1
|Mohammed
|Shami
|India
|BOWLER
|Capped
|100
|58
|6
|FA1
|Ishant
|Sharma
|India
|BOWLER
|Capped
|75
|59
|6
|FA1
|Tim
|Southee
|New Zealand
|BOWLER
|Capped
|100
|60
|6
|FA1
|Umesh
|Yadav
|India
|BOWLER
|Capped
|100
|61
|7
|SP1
|Rashid Khan
|Arman
|Afghanistan
|BOWLER
|Capped
|200
|62
|7
|SP1
|Samuel
|Badree
|West Indies
|BOWLER
|Capped
|100
|63
|7
|SP1
|Yuzvendra
|Chahal
|India
|BOWLER
|Capped
|200
|64
|7
|SP1
|Piyush
|Chawla
|India
|BOWLER
|Capped
|100
|65
|7
|SP1
|Amit
|Mishra
|India
|BOWLER
|Capped
|150
|66
|7
|SP1
|Karn
|Sharma
|India
|BOWLER
|Capped
|200
|67
|7
|SP1
|Ish
|Sodhi
|New Zealand
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|68
|7
|SP1
|Muhammad Imran
|Tahir
|South Africa
|BOWLER
|Capped
|100
|69
|7
|SP1
|Kuldeep
|Yadav
|India
|BOWLER
|Capped
|150
|70
|7
|SP1
|Adam
|Zampa
|Australia
|BOWLER
|Capped
|100
For full list, click here.