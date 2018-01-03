The Chennai Super Kings are one of the popular teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and the franchise is making a return after a two-year hiatus. The two-time champions will be keen to build a solid team, capable of challenging other teams in the competition.

CSK have already taken some major steps in rebuilding their team. As per an Indian Express report, the Chennai-based franchise are set to retain MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina. The duo has been big names for CSK in the past, scoring big runs and helping the team become a dominant force. Hence their retention does not surprise one bit.

All eight teams of the IPL can retain up to a maximum of five players – a combination of right-to-match (at the auction) and player retention (before the auction). With three maximum players allowed to be retained before the auction, which takes shape in Bengaluru on January 27-28. CSK are still mulling on the idea of retaining another player.

Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dwayne Bravo and Faf Du Plessis are possible options for CSK. The team management needs to finalise their decision soon as the final list of players to be retained needs to be submitted by Thursday, January 4. The list of retained players of all eight teams will be also be announced tomorrow.

Jadeja and Bravo are strong contenders for the third retention option as they add value in all departments of the game. Being all-rounders, they might have an edge over Ashwin and Du Plessis.

The CSK are under no compulsion to retain any of the above players as well. They can just retain two and use right-to-match for other players at the auction. If CSK decide to retain only Dhoni and Raina, they will have to cough up Rs 21 crore from their purse of Rs 80 crore, hence the remainder – Rs 59 crore – can be used at the auction.