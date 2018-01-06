After managing to retain their most lethal trio of MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have roped in their former star batsman Michael Hussey as batting coach for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 season.

Hussey, who had been the team's most dependable opening batsman over seven seasons, said he was excited about returning to the Chennai-based franchise and "help the next generation of CSK players".

"I am really excited about returning to the Chennai Super Kings in a coaching capacity and working with the players to help them get the best out of themselves and also help to bring success to this great franchise," Hussey said, according to CSK's official statement.

Welcome back, Huss! Our summer is gonna be even more awesomesauce with this gentleman from Down Under back in the Yellow Brigade. This time, as the Batting Coach! #ReturnOfTheSuperKings #SummerIsComing #WhistlePodu ??? pic.twitter.com/7HjzWxogSj — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) January 6, 2018

He added: "I have so many great memories as a player and have made many wonderful friends in Chennai and now I am excited about giving back to the franchise in trying to help the next generation of CSK players," added Hussey.

"It is exciting to have CSK back in the competition and I am sure the fans are very happy to have their team back on the field."

Notably, Hussey, who retired from all forms of cricket after his Big Bash League (BBL) stint with Sydney Thunder in 2016, is still CSK's third-highest run-scorer with 1,768 runs only behind Raina (3,699) and Dhoni (2,987).

Stephen Fleming to re-join CSK?

CSK, who are returning to the league after the end of their two-year suspension, seem to be leaving no stones unturned when it comes to assembling a star-studded squad. The two-time champions were the only team to use up the full quota of Rs 33 crore for the retentions ahead of the mega auction, scheduled for January 27 and 28.

Meanwhile, former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming is likely to return to CSK as head coach for the 2018 season, according to reports. The IPL giants had also contacted Brett Lee for the bowling coach role. However, the Australian great reportedly declined the offer, saying he would want to continue his role as commentator.