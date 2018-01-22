The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 season will not only seen a complete team overhaul for certain sides but also a major change in schedule of matches. The tenth season is where everything starts afresh for the lucrative cricket tournament in India.

The IPL Governing Council met on Monday January 22 and decided on some key changes in the scheduling.

Here are the highlights

.. The IPL 2018 season will start on April 7. The match will be held at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. .. The opening ceremony will be held in the same venue on April 6. .. The final will be held also at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on May 27. .. Unlike the previous season, the change of match times will be: 1st match -- 5:30 pm IST (unlike the usual 4 pm IST start time) 2nd match -- 7 pm IST (unlike the usual 8 pm IST start time)

"The Broadcasters requested for a change in timings and IPL governing council in principal has accepted it," IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla mentioned to reporters on Monday. "Live broadcast of 8pm game will be shifted to 7pm, while 4pm will be played at 5:30pm," he added.

Venues for IPL teams 2018

Kings XI Punjab: Four matches at the PCA Stadium, Mohali, three at Holkar Stadium, Indore.

Rajasthan Royals: To be decided after a Rajasthan High Court hearing on January 24.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Mumbai Indians: Wankhede Stadium.

Delhi Daredevils: Feroz Shah Kotla.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Chennai Super Kings: Chidambaram Stadium.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi Int. Cricket Stadium.