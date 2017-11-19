Defending champions Mumbai Indians have always been a team studded with stars, so it is this franchise which will have some major decisions to make in the coming weeks.

Teams will only be allowed to retain a few players for the upcoming IPL 2018, meaning a number of players will have to be released for the auction.

As of now, there is no official confirmation on the number of players a particular team would be allowed to retain.

With Mumbai Indians having stars like the Pandya brothers, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Rohit Sharma, Lasith Malinga and Harbhajan Singh, the franchise is mulling whether to release the Sri Lankan pacer.

"As per the rules, every team can preserve maximum four to five players, Mumbai Indians team management is on the opinion to release the Slinga Malinga," a source told Cricket Age.

IANS

It might have been a tough call if the management has zeroed in on Malinga, who has been a wonderful campaigner for Mumbai Indians. His toe-crushers, slow balls and other varieties have been a major ammunition. The franchise knows his skills and may not mind going back in the auction for the player.

"Mumbai Indians can also buy him back, but as far as the auction is concerned, its looks like Lasith Malinga will find himself in the pool of players up for grabs," said the insider.

All eyes will be on the Novemeber 21 meeting, which will witness all eight teams' owners and the IPL officials meeting to discuss the retention policy for the upcoming editions of the IPL.

As of now, reports suggest that a majority of the teams want the player-retaining policy to be available.