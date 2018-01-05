All eight teams of IPL 2018 have retained at least one player for the 11th edition of the competition. Some teams have retained as many as three.

With the IPL player retention finalised on Thursday, one is aware of the players who are sure to be part of the mega auction. Some big names from around the world will go under the hammer, and teams may have to break the bank in order the land sought-after foreigners.

The IPL auction on January 27-28 in Bengaluru will be one of the biggest ever, and some of the players who were not retained by franchises — such as Chris Lynn — could earn mega-contracts.

Here are some big names who could become million-dollar babies at the auction.

Ben Stokes

The England international would have been the first player to be retained by his team Rising Pune Supergiant, but the franchise is no longer in the competition, which makes him an automatic entrant for the auction. Now, Stokes — the best all-rounder in the limited-overs format — will attract the attention of all teams who can afford him. A bidding war is sure.

IPL team in 2017: Rising Pune Supergiant

Runs in IPL 2017: 316

Wickets: 12

Chris Lynn

Some experts were surprised when the Australian was ignored by Kolkata Knight Riders. He is one of the best hitters of a cricket ball, and with Lynn having impressed last season, franchises will queue up to land the superstar.

IPL team in 2017: Kolkata Knight Riders

Runs in 2017: 295

Rashid Khan

The leggie was one of the star performers of last season, and has only grown in stature over the past 12 months. With leg-spinners in huge demand for their ability to take wickets, it would not come as a surprise if Khan becomes one of the most expensive spinners in IPL history.

IPL team in 2017: Sunrisers Hyderabad

Wickets in IPL 2017: 17

Glenn Maxwell

Maxwell has been one of the experienced IPL players, having featured in 57 matches. Though the Australian might be out of touch of late, his strike rate (164) in previous editions will be the major pull factor for teams at the auction. Throw his gentle off-spin into the mix, and he is only going to get richer later this month when teams go all out for his signature.

IPL team in 2017: Kings XI Punjab

Runs in IPL 2017: 310

Wickets: 7

David Miller

He holds the joint-fastest hundred record in T20I cricket. The left-hander's ability to clear the ropes at will has been well documented despite he being below par in 2017. Miller will attract major teams who are looking for a solid player at the end of the innings to consolidate and add another 20 runs, which could be a difference between a loss and a win.

IPL team in 2017: Kings XI Punjab

Runs in IPL 2017: 83