The IPL 2018 auction was supposed to be all about cricketers on Saturday January 27. Instead, all the spotlight was snatched away by the pretty dimpled lady sitting beside Indian cricket veteran Virender Sehwag, during the proceedings on Day 1.

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, co-owner of Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kings XI Punjab, remained the most entertaining person of the morning session as she kept bidding for every possible player during the auction at the ITC Gardenia hotel in Bengaluru.

From the moment IPL auctioneer Richard Madley started the day's proceedings, the 42-year-old Preity -- draped in a stunning dress -- started her war to purchase every possible marquee player that came up in the big screen.

It all started with Shikhar Dhawan, who was the first pick of the IPL 2018 auction. After some furious bidding, Preity and the Kings XI reps in the auction successfully won the auction war for Rs 5.2 crore, but Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had the last laugh as they preferred playing the Right to Match (RTM) card.

Preity was also engulfed in some stunning bidding wars with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) representative Jhanvi Mehta, the daughter of Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta.

Jhanvi, 16, became the youngest person ever to attend an IPL auction table. The war between the two pretty ladies was for the likes of Mitchell Starc and Ben Stokes during the marquee player bidding segment. While Starc went to KKR, Stokes went to Rajasthan Royals.

Jhanvi Mehta is the youngest person to ever be at the IPL auction table. ?#KorboLorboJeetbo #KnightsOf2018 #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/hydKgsEW2u — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) January 27, 2018

Preity, however, wasn't very disappointed as she managed to get some of the best Indian cricketers in Yuvraj Singh (2 crore INR) and KL Rahul (11 crore INR).

Preity soon became a huge trending topic on Twitter and Facebook and cricket fans absolutely couldn't contain their excitement and awe looking at Preity's continuous activities.

While some proclaimed that it was the end of season sale for the Kal Ho Naa Ho and Veer-Zaara actress, others plainly got furious when Preity's beautiful smiles and dimples got erased after other teams decided to play their RTM cards and managed to make her sad.

Let's look at some of the top tweets:

Welcome to the End of Season Sale. Preity Zinta wants to buy everything. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) January 27, 2018

I want RTM card to be scrapped. It is taking the smile away from Preity Zinta. — Alagappan V (@IndianMourinho) January 27, 2018

Ladkiyon ko shopping ka shock hota hai. Preity full on shopping ke mood mein hain. Har cheez khareedni hai — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 27, 2018

Preity Zinta hasn't aged at all. — Anupam Gupta (@b50) January 27, 2018

Someone tell Preity Zinta, there is no 25% discount on her dimples. #IPLAuction — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) January 27, 2018