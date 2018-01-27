Indian Premier League (IPL) auction 2018 got off to a flying start in Bengaluru on Saturday, January 27 with teams entering bidding wars for marquee players.

In the morning session, England all-rounder Ben Stokes became the costliest buy when Rajasthan Royals (RR) bought him for Rs 12.5 crores.

On the other hand, the biggest surprises of the day were West Indies all-rounder Chris Gayle and Sri Lanka pace legend Lasith Malinga going unsold.

Meanwhile, Karnataka batsmen KL Rahul and Manish Pandey hit jackpot at the auction as they were bought for Rs 11 crore each by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), respectively.

The Punjab-based franchise were the most active in the morning session on Saturday as they also snapped up R Ashwin (Rs 7.6 crore), Yuvraj Singh (Rs 2 crore), Aaron Finch (Rs 6.2 crore), Karun Nair (Rs 5.6 crore) and David Miller (Rs 3 crore via Right-To-Match).

India opener Gautam Gambhir returned to Delhi Daredevils as the Ricky Ponting-coached franchise snapped up the veteran for Rs 2.6 crore.They also bought Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for Rs 9 crore.

A total of 72 players were sold on Day 1, with teams spalshing out on uncapped players. A total of Rs 321.1 crore was spent on the opening day.

Complete list of players sold [As on 6:30pm IST, January 27)



Marquee players



Player Price Team Shikhar Dhawan Rs 5.2 crore [RTM] SRH R Ashwin Rs 7.6 crore KXIP Kieron Pollard Rs 5.4 crore [RTM] MI Ben Stokes Rs 12.5 crore RR Faf du Plessis Rs 1.6 crore [RTM] CSK Ajinkya Rahane Rs 4 crore [RTM] RR Mitchell Starc Rs 9.4 crore KKR Harbhajan Singh Rs 2 crore CSK Shakib Al Hasan Rs 2 crore SRH Glenn Maxwell Rs 9 crore DD Gautam Gambhir Rs 2.8 crore DD Dwayne Bravo Rs 6.4 crore [RTM] CSK Kane Williamson Rs 3 crore SRH Yuvraj Singh Rs 2 crore KXIP

Capped batsmen

Karun Nair Rs 5.6 crore KXIP KL Rahul Rs 11 crore KXIP David Miller Rs 3 crore [RTM] KXIP Aaron Finch Rs 6.2 crore KXIP Brendon McCullum Rs 3.6 crore RCB Jason Roy Rs 1.5 crore DD Chris Lynn Rs 9.6 crore KKR Manish Pandey Rs 11 crore SRH

Capped all-rounders



Chris Woakes Rs 7.4 crore RCB Carlos Brathwaite Rs 2 crore SRH Shane Watson Rs 4 crore CSK Kedar Jadhav Rs 7.8 crore CSK Colin de Grandhomme Rs 2.2 crore RCB Yusuf Pathan Rs 1.9 crore SRH Colin Munro Rs 1.9 crore DD Stuart Binny Rs 50 lakh RR Marcus Stoinis Rs 6.2 crore [RTM] KXIP Moeen Ali Rs 1.7 crore RCB

Capped wicketkeepers



Quinton de Kock Rs 2.8 crore RCB Wriddhiman Saha Rs 5 crore SRH Dinesh Karthik Rs 7.4 crore KKR Robin Uthappa Rs 6.4 crore KKR Sanju Samson Rs 8 crore RR Ambati Rayudu Rs 2.2 crore CSK Jos Buttler Rs 4.4 crore RR

Capped bowlers

Mustafizur Rahman Rs 2.2 crore MI Pat Cummins Rs 5.4 crore MI Umesh Yadav Rs 4.2 crore RCB Mohammed Shami Rs 3 crore [RTM] DD Kagiso Rabada Rs 4.2 crore DD

Capped spinners

Piyush Chawla Rs 4.2 crore KKR Imran Tahir Rs 1 crore CSK Karn Sharma Rs 5 crore CSK Rashid Khan Rs 9 crore [RTM] SRH Amit Mishra Rs 4 crore DD Yuzvendra Chahal Rs 6 crore [RTM] RCB Kuldeep Yadav Rs 5.8 crore [RTM] KKR

Uncapped batsmen

Surya Kumar Yadav Rs 3.2 crore MI Shubman Gill Rs 1.8 crore KKR Ishank Jaggi Rs 20 Lakh KKR Ricky Bhui Rs 20 Lakh SRH Mayank Agarwal Rs 1 crore KXIP Rahul Tripathi Rs 3.4 crore RR Manan Vohra Rs 1.1 crore RCB Prithvi Shaw Rs 1.2 crore DD

Uncapped All-rounders

Rahul Tewatia Rs 3 crore DD Deepak Hooda Rs 3.6 crore [SRH] SRH Vijay Shankar Rs 3.2 crore DD Harshal Patel Rs 20 Lakh DD Kamlesh Nagarkoti Rs 3.2 crore KKR Krunal Pandya Rs 8.8 crore [RTM] MI Nitish Rana Rs 3.4 crore KKR D Arcy Short Rs 4 crore RR Jofra Archer Rs 7.2 crore RR Ishan Kishan Rs 6.2 crore MI

Uncapped fast bowlers

Kulwant Khejroliya Rs 85 Lakh RCB Siddharth Kaul Rs 3.8 crore SRH T Natarajan Rs 40 Lakh SRH Basil Thampi Rs 95 Lakh SRH Aniket Choudhary Rs 30 Lakh RCB Syed Khaleel Ahmed Rs 3 crore SRH Navdeep Saini Rs 3 crore RCB Avesh Khan Rs 70 Lakh DD Ankit Singh Rajpoot Rs 3 crore KXIP

More to follow...