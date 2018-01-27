KL Rahul
Indian Premier League (IPL) auction 2018 got off to a flying start in Bengaluru on Saturday, January 27 with teams entering bidding wars for marquee players.

In the morning session, England all-rounder Ben Stokes became the costliest buy when Rajasthan Royals (RR) bought him for Rs 12.5 crores.

On the other hand, the biggest surprises of the day were West Indies all-rounder Chris Gayle and Sri Lanka pace legend Lasith Malinga going unsold.

Meanwhile, Karnataka batsmen KL Rahul and Manish Pandey hit jackpot at the auction as they were bought for Rs 11 crore each by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), respectively.

The Punjab-based franchise were the most active in the morning session on Saturday as they also snapped up R Ashwin (Rs 7.6 crore), Yuvraj Singh (Rs 2 crore), Aaron Finch (Rs 6.2 crore), Karun Nair (Rs 5.6 crore) and David Miller (Rs 3 crore via Right-To-Match).

India opener Gautam Gambhir returned to Delhi Daredevils as the Ricky Ponting-coached franchise snapped up the veteran for Rs 2.6 crore.They also bought Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for Rs 9 crore.

A total of 72 players were sold on Day 1, with teams spalshing out on uncapped players. A total of Rs 321.1 crore was spent on the opening day.

Complete list of players sold [As on 6:30pm IST, January 27)

Marquee players

Player Price Team
Shikhar Dhawan Rs 5.2 crore [RTM] SRH
R Ashwin Rs 7.6 crore KXIP
Kieron Pollard Rs 5.4 crore [RTM] MI
Ben Stokes Rs 12.5 crore RR
Faf du Plessis Rs 1.6 crore [RTM] CSK
Ajinkya Rahane Rs 4 crore [RTM] RR
Mitchell Starc Rs 9.4 crore KKR
Harbhajan Singh Rs 2 crore CSK
Shakib Al Hasan Rs 2 crore SRH
Glenn Maxwell Rs 9 crore DD
Gautam Gambhir Rs 2.8 crore DD
Dwayne Bravo Rs 6.4 crore [RTM] CSK
Kane Williamson Rs 3 crore SRH
Yuvraj Singh Rs 2 crore KXIP

Capped batsmen

Karun Nair Rs 5.6 crore KXIP
KL Rahul Rs 11 crore KXIP
David Miller Rs 3 crore [RTM] KXIP
Aaron Finch Rs 6.2 crore KXIP
Brendon McCullum Rs 3.6 crore RCB
Jason Roy Rs 1.5 crore DD
Chris Lynn Rs 9.6 crore KKR
Manish Pandey Rs 11 crore SRH

Capped all-rounders

Chris Woakes Rs 7.4 crore RCB
Carlos Brathwaite Rs 2 crore SRH
Shane Watson Rs 4 crore CSK
Kedar Jadhav Rs 7.8 crore CSK
Colin de Grandhomme Rs 2.2 crore RCB
Yusuf Pathan Rs 1.9 crore SRH
Colin Munro Rs 1.9 crore DD
Stuart Binny Rs 50 lakh RR
Marcus Stoinis Rs 6.2 crore [RTM] KXIP
Moeen Ali Rs 1.7 crore RCB

Capped wicketkeepers

Quinton de Kock Rs 2.8 crore RCB
Wriddhiman Saha Rs 5 crore SRH
Dinesh Karthik Rs 7.4 crore KKR
Robin Uthappa Rs 6.4 crore KKR
Sanju Samson Rs 8 crore RR
Ambati Rayudu Rs 2.2 crore CSK
Jos Buttler Rs 4.4 crore RR

Capped bowlers

Mustafizur Rahman Rs 2.2 crore MI
Pat Cummins Rs 5.4 crore MI
Umesh Yadav Rs 4.2 crore RCB
Mohammed Shami Rs 3 crore [RTM] DD
Kagiso Rabada Rs 4.2 crore DD

Capped spinners

Piyush Chawla Rs 4.2 crore KKR
Imran Tahir Rs 1 crore CSK
Karn Sharma Rs 5 crore CSK
Rashid Khan Rs 9 crore [RTM] SRH
Amit Mishra Rs 4 crore DD
Yuzvendra Chahal Rs 6 crore [RTM] RCB
Kuldeep Yadav Rs 5.8 crore [RTM] KKR

Uncapped batsmen

Surya Kumar Yadav Rs 3.2 crore MI
Shubman Gill Rs 1.8 crore KKR
Ishank Jaggi Rs 20 Lakh KKR
Ricky Bhui Rs 20 Lakh SRH
Mayank Agarwal Rs 1 crore KXIP
Rahul Tripathi Rs 3.4 crore RR
Manan Vohra Rs 1.1 crore RCB
Prithvi Shaw Rs 1.2 crore DD

Uncapped All-rounders

Rahul Tewatia Rs 3 crore DD
Deepak Hooda Rs 3.6 crore [SRH] SRH
Vijay Shankar Rs 3.2 crore DD
Harshal Patel Rs 20 Lakh DD
Kamlesh Nagarkoti Rs 3.2 crore KKR
Krunal Pandya Rs 8.8 crore [RTM] MI
Nitish Rana Rs 3.4 crore KKR
D Arcy Short Rs 4 crore RR
Jofra Archer Rs 7.2 crore RR
Ishan Kishan Rs 6.2 crore MI

Uncapped fast bowlers

Kulwant Khejroliya Rs 85 Lakh RCB
Siddharth Kaul Rs 3.8 crore SRH
T Natarajan Rs 40 Lakh SRH
Basil Thampi Rs 95 Lakh SRH
Aniket Choudhary Rs 30 Lakh RCB
Syed Khaleel Ahmed Rs 3 crore SRH
Navdeep Saini Rs 3 crore RCB
Avesh Khan Rs 70 Lakh DD
Ankit Singh Rajpoot Rs 3 crore KXIP

