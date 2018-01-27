Indian Premier League (IPL) auction 2018 got off to a flying start in Bengaluru on Saturday, January 27 with teams entering bidding wars for marquee players.
Also read: LIVE Coverage of IPL 2018 auction
In the morning session, England all-rounder Ben Stokes became the costliest buy when Rajasthan Royals (RR) bought him for Rs 12.5 crores.
On the other hand, the biggest surprises of the day were West Indies all-rounder Chris Gayle and Sri Lanka pace legend Lasith Malinga going unsold.
Meanwhile, Karnataka batsmen KL Rahul and Manish Pandey hit jackpot at the auction as they were bought for Rs 11 crore each by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), respectively.
The Punjab-based franchise were the most active in the morning session on Saturday as they also snapped up R Ashwin (Rs 7.6 crore), Yuvraj Singh (Rs 2 crore), Aaron Finch (Rs 6.2 crore), Karun Nair (Rs 5.6 crore) and David Miller (Rs 3 crore via Right-To-Match).
India opener Gautam Gambhir returned to Delhi Daredevils as the Ricky Ponting-coached franchise snapped up the veteran for Rs 2.6 crore.They also bought Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for Rs 9 crore.
A total of 72 players were sold on Day 1, with teams spalshing out on uncapped players. A total of Rs 321.1 crore was spent on the opening day.
Complete list of players sold [As on 6:30pm IST, January 27)
Marquee players
|Player
|Price
|Team
|Shikhar Dhawan
|Rs 5.2 crore [RTM]
|SRH
|R Ashwin
|Rs 7.6 crore
|KXIP
|Kieron Pollard
|Rs 5.4 crore [RTM]
|MI
|Ben Stokes
|Rs 12.5 crore
|RR
|Faf du Plessis
|Rs 1.6 crore [RTM]
|CSK
|Ajinkya Rahane
|Rs 4 crore [RTM]
|RR
|Mitchell Starc
|Rs 9.4 crore
|KKR
|Harbhajan Singh
|Rs 2 crore
|CSK
|Shakib Al Hasan
|Rs 2 crore
|SRH
|Glenn Maxwell
|Rs 9 crore
|DD
|Gautam Gambhir
|Rs 2.8 crore
|DD
|Dwayne Bravo
|Rs 6.4 crore [RTM]
|CSK
|Kane Williamson
|Rs 3 crore
|SRH
|Yuvraj Singh
|Rs 2 crore
|KXIP
Capped batsmen
|Karun Nair
|Rs 5.6 crore
|KXIP
|KL Rahul
|Rs 11 crore
|KXIP
|David Miller
|Rs 3 crore [RTM]
|KXIP
|Aaron Finch
|Rs 6.2 crore
|KXIP
|Brendon McCullum
|Rs 3.6 crore
|RCB
|Jason Roy
|Rs 1.5 crore
|DD
|Chris Lynn
|Rs 9.6 crore
|KKR
|Manish Pandey
|Rs 11 crore
|SRH
Capped all-rounders
|Chris Woakes
|Rs 7.4 crore
|RCB
|Carlos Brathwaite
|Rs 2 crore
|SRH
|Shane Watson
|Rs 4 crore
|CSK
|Kedar Jadhav
|Rs 7.8 crore
|CSK
|Colin de Grandhomme
|Rs 2.2 crore
|RCB
|Yusuf Pathan
|Rs 1.9 crore
|SRH
|Colin Munro
|Rs 1.9 crore
|DD
|Stuart Binny
|Rs 50 lakh
|RR
|Marcus Stoinis
|Rs 6.2 crore [RTM]
|KXIP
|Moeen Ali
|Rs 1.7 crore
|RCB
Capped wicketkeepers
|Quinton de Kock
|Rs 2.8 crore
|RCB
|Wriddhiman Saha
|Rs 5 crore
|SRH
|Dinesh Karthik
|Rs 7.4 crore
|KKR
|Robin Uthappa
|Rs 6.4 crore
|KKR
|Sanju Samson
|Rs 8 crore
|RR
|Ambati Rayudu
|Rs 2.2 crore
|CSK
|Jos Buttler
|Rs 4.4 crore
|RR
Capped bowlers
|Mustafizur Rahman
|Rs 2.2 crore
|MI
|Pat Cummins
|Rs 5.4 crore
|MI
|Umesh Yadav
|Rs 4.2 crore
|RCB
|Mohammed Shami
|Rs 3 crore [RTM]
|DD
|Kagiso Rabada
|Rs 4.2 crore
|DD
Capped spinners
|Piyush Chawla
|Rs 4.2 crore
|KKR
|Imran Tahir
|Rs 1 crore
|CSK
|Karn Sharma
|Rs 5 crore
|CSK
|Rashid Khan
|Rs 9 crore [RTM]
|SRH
|Amit Mishra
|Rs 4 crore
|DD
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|Rs 6 crore [RTM]
|RCB
|Kuldeep Yadav
|Rs 5.8 crore [RTM]
|KKR
Uncapped batsmen
|Surya Kumar Yadav
|Rs 3.2 crore
|MI
|Shubman Gill
|Rs 1.8 crore
|KKR
|Ishank Jaggi
|Rs 20 Lakh
|KKR
|Ricky Bhui
|Rs 20 Lakh
|SRH
|Mayank Agarwal
|Rs 1 crore
|KXIP
|Rahul Tripathi
|Rs 3.4 crore
|RR
|Manan Vohra
|Rs 1.1 crore
|RCB
|Prithvi Shaw
|Rs 1.2 crore
|DD
Uncapped All-rounders
|Rahul Tewatia
|Rs 3 crore
|DD
|Deepak Hooda
|Rs 3.6 crore [SRH]
|SRH
|Vijay Shankar
|Rs 3.2 crore
|DD
|Harshal Patel
|Rs 20 Lakh
|DD
|Kamlesh Nagarkoti
|Rs 3.2 crore
|KKR
|Krunal Pandya
|Rs 8.8 crore [RTM]
|MI
|Nitish Rana
|Rs 3.4 crore
|KKR
|D Arcy Short
|Rs 4 crore
|RR
|Jofra Archer
|Rs 7.2 crore
|RR
|Ishan Kishan
|Rs 6.2 crore
|MI
Uncapped fast bowlers
|Kulwant Khejroliya
|Rs 85 Lakh
|RCB
|Siddharth Kaul
|Rs 3.8 crore
|SRH
|T Natarajan
|Rs 40 Lakh
|SRH
|Basil Thampi
|Rs 95 Lakh
|SRH
|Aniket Choudhary
|Rs 30 Lakh
|RCB
|Syed Khaleel Ahmed
|Rs 3 crore
|SRH
|Navdeep Saini
|Rs 3 crore
|RCB
|Avesh Khan
|Rs 70 Lakh
|DD
|Ankit Singh Rajpoot
|Rs 3 crore
|KXIP
More to follow...