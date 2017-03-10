With less than a month to go for the IPL 2017 season to start, the Kings XI Punjab have taken a surprising decision by appointing Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell as their captain. This seems to be a huge gamble, considering Maxwell's lack of experience in the captaincy role.

The Kings XI Punjab seems to have a special liking for the Australian players, as the franchise have had three Aussie captains – Adam Gilchrist, David Hussey and George Bailey -- in the past, and none of them could win the title for the side. Maxwell is now the fourth Australian to lead KXIP.

One wonders what prompted the team management to go ahead with Maxwell. While it could turn out to be a good decision, as it stands right now, it does look like Kings XI Punjab have taken a wrong decision, and here are some of the reasons to prove that thinking.

Other quality options were available

The IPL is one of the most competitive leagues in the world, and most of the franchises have experienced captains in their squad, something Maxwell lacks. Their decision to appoint Maxwell seems questionable, looking at the options available in their squad. They have players, who have led their nation in international cricket including Eoin Morgan (England), Hashim Amla (South Africa) and Darren Sammy (West Indies). Anyone out of those three could have been a better option.

Can the team management drop him if he fails with the bat?

With the appointment of Maxwell as captain, the team management have put themselves in a difficult situation. Being the captain, Maxwell will need be one of the first names on the team sheet, but what if the player does not score runs consistently. Can they afford to drop their captain? The Australian, who has always been inconsistent with the bat, was dropped for a few matches last season due to his poor form, and scored just 179 runs in 11 matches.

Additional pressure

Competition has always been tough in the IPL, and captains will be under immense pressure to deliver, and with KIngs XI Punjab having failed to win the title so far, the franchise will hope for a positive season ahead. It remains to be seen how Maxwell will cope with the added responsibility of being a captain. Maxwell needs to be smart and make some quick decisions while under pressure, which is surely going to test his and his team's character.