The Indian Premier League has been a wonderful platform for domestic cricketers, as it is one of the most watched sporting events in the world. More importantly, if one delivers in the competition, the performance never goes unnoticed. At present, it is the batting heroics of Nitish Rana, which has been highly talked about by experts and fans alike in IPL 2017.

The left-hander played sensational innings against Kolkata Knight Riders, scoring 29-ball 50, which paved the way for Mumbai Indians' victory on Sunday.

Rana might not be a huge bloke, physically, but the left-hander clears the rope with ease and has all the shots in the book as was witnessed against KKR, where he smashed five fours and three sixes.

In Mumbai Indians' first match of IPL 2017 too, Rana scored 28-ball 34 against Rising Pune Supergiant. The player seems to be in good form so far, and Mumbai Indians will hope that the left-hander delivers with the bat even more. The franchise will want to extract the best out of him in the competition.

Who is Nitish Rana?

For many cricket fans around the world, Rana may be a new name, but an ardent follower of India cricket will know that he has been a good domestic cricketer for Delhi.

Nitish Rana Plays for Delhi

First class debut: October 2015, against Vidarbha

T20 debut: March 2013, against Vidarbha

Batting record

Matches Runs HS Average SR 100s 50s First-class 16 961 146 41.78 51.66 2 3 List A 15 267 67* 22.25 60.95 0 2 Twenty20 26 700 97 31.81 141.98 0 5

Rana only played four matches in IPL 2016, but the 23-year-old could become a mainstay in the middle order for Mumbai Indians this season. If he goes on to have a brilliant IPL 2017, who knows he could soon make his India debut as well.