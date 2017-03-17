Mumbai Indians fans, who use the Jio Money mobile app, have a major opportunity to watch IPL 2017 home matches of their favourite team at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, thanks to this new initiative from the Indian Premier League franchisee.

The offer started on March 16 and will continue until March 21.

Fans booking tickets via the Jio Money app will be the first ticket holders of IPL 2017 as the official ticket bookings for the cricket tournament have not yet started.

Here are the ticket prices for the Mumbai Indians home games:

Sunil Gavaskar Stand - Rs 800

Sachin Tendulkar Hospitality Stand - Rs 8000

Corporate Box - Rs 12000 to Rs 30000

Steps to buy tickets from the Jio Money app

- Download the mobile app from Google Play (for Android Users) or the App Store (iPhone users)

- Register with your mobile number and all other basic info.

- Load money to your Jio Money wallet using your debit card, credit card or netbanking from the "Add card/Bank account" section.

- Look out for Mumbai Indians tickets purchase section in the app and you're set!

[Note: The Jio Money app can be accessed by Reliance Jio sim users as well as users of other telecom services]

Mumbai Indians' home matches for IPL 2017