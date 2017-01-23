Virender Sehwag, one of the most respected cricketers in India, has been given additional responsibility in his IPL team, Kings XI Punjab. The former opener, who mentored the team last season, has been designated as the head of cricket operations and also the brand ambassador of the IPL team.

Sehwag's name might have started doing the rounds after coach Sanjay Bangar decided to step down from the position late last year. Now, by giving Sehwag the two important posts, Kings XI hopes that his experience will add value to the franchise.

"With Viru's vast knowledge and expertise, it is a matter of great pride for Kings XI Punjab to have him mentor the squad this season. We are absolutely confident that his experience and ability will add great value to the franchise and wish him the best in his new role," the promoters of Kings XI Punjab said.

Sehwag was the KXIP's mentor last season, and the team showed dismal performance in IPL 2016. Not only did they finish last in the tournament, they also won only four matches in the ninth edition. Sehwag now hopes that the 10th season will be good for the team.

"It is such an honour to lead this team and mentor our young talent. Kings XI Punjab is a team very close to my heart and I am looking forward to a great season with them," Sehwag said.

Kings XI Punjab have some important things to do before the IPL 2017 starts in April. The franchise must head into the IPL 2017 auction, which is scheduled to take place next month in Bengaluru, with their home work done well.

After having released four players for the 10th edition of the IPL, three of them being foreigners, there is a serious need for the team's thinktank to pick up some solid players during the auction and strengthen their team for the upcoming IPL.