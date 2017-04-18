Delhi Daredevils are searching for their first IPL title. They are one of the few teams who have not lifted the trophy after becoming part of the competition since the first edition. However, they look a much balanced unit this time around, and have played some decent cricket. DD have a huge task ahead of them as they face defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday.

The SRH is going into this clash with an impressive showing against Kings XI Punjab on the back of a brilliant spell from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The best thing about SRH are their ability to adapt to different conditions. They have quality players in the squad including captain David Warner, who is at the top of his game.

However, Warner will not find it easy against experienced Zaheer Khan, who has a special liking for left-handers. Along with Zaheer, Pat Cummins will test the SRH batsmen with his express pace. Hyderabad is all set to see a great battle between the bat and ball.

The likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Yuvraj Singh also have to contribute with the bat, while Bhuvi and Rashid Khan will once again share the responsibility in the bowling department.

The well-balanced unit of DD will hope to bounce back after their loss against Kolkata Knight Riders in the final over. DD need to win games when it matters, if they want to further the quest.

The likes of Sam Billings and Rishabh Pant should make sure to convert their good starts. They would also need Chris Morris to fire with the bat in the fag end. The South African has been good with the ball as well.

An all-round display is required by DD to beat SRH on Wednesday.