Two losses in a row each, the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Kings XI Punjab need to find a win on Monday when the two sides lock horns at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in IPL 2017.

After making a bright start in their first two matches, both SRH and KXIP faltered away from home, with it puncturing all the momentum they had picked up to kick off the 2017 season of the Indian Premier League.

With the win a must for both sides, expect a tightly-contested encounter in Hyderabad.

Here is a look at how IPL 2017 Match 19 could go.

If SRH bat first:

The Sunrisers Hyderabad, feeling much better now they are back home, get off to a roaring start, with David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan getting going in brilliant fashion. The first ten overs yield 107 runs, and that too without the loss of a single wicket.

This sets the innings up perfectly for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who, on the back of a couple of cameos from Yuvraj Singh and Deepak Hooda, go on to post 211 in their 20 overs.

Kings XI, with nothing to lose really, get off to a great start as well, as Hashim Amla and Martin Guptill/Manan Vohra (depending on who plays) plunder 65 runs in the Powerplay overs.

While Guptill/Vohra goes, Amla continues on nicely with Glenn Maxwell, with the duo taking the equation down to 111 runs from 60 balls.

Kings XI look in control of the chase, considering the firepower to come and the two batsmen in the middle looking in great touch, but this is where SRH's strong bowling lineup comes into play.

Mustafizur Rahman breaks the partnership, Rashid Khan picks up two wickets in the same over, before Bhuvneshwar Kumar, with his brilliant death bowling, ends all KXIP chances.

If KXIP bat first:

Amla and Vohra/Guptill start well, getting 22 runs in the first two overs, before the former is picked up by Rashid Khan, who is given the ball by Warner in the third over to stop the early run flow. Bhuvneshwar Kumar then dismisses the other opener, before Kings XI lose their third wicket in the Powerplay when Wriddhiman Saha edges one through to Naman Ojha off Ashish Nehra.

Glenn Maxwell and David Miller try to patch the innings up, and they do that reasonably well with a solid partnership. However, due to the early damage, all Kings XI can manage in their 20 overs is 151.

SRH did not chase too well against KKR in their last match, but this time, they hardly put a foot wrong.

While Dhawan falls early – in the fourth over to Mohit Sharma – Warner and Moises Henriques come together to put on a match-winning 85-run partnership. Yuvraj Singh then comes and finishes the match off in style, as SRH bounce back nicely from two consecutive defeats.