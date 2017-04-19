The Sunrisers Hyderabad will target another impressive performance at their home ground when they play the Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2017 Match 21 on Wednesday. With both teams currently positioned in the top four of the Indian Premier League points table, neither will want to drop down by suffering another defeat this season.

SRH, after two consecutive losses away from home, got back to winning ways again when they held their nerve in a thriller against Kings XI Punjab.

With that winning feeling back, how will the Sunrisers Hyderabad fare against the Delhi Daredevils?

Here are the predictions of how the match might go.

If SRH bat first:

David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan start slow on a slow pitch, with the Delhi Daredevils bowlers bowling quite intelligently, changing their pace and hitting the right length. However, the key for the Sunrisers Hyderabad is that they don't lose any wickets during the Powerplay.

As a result, Warner and Dhawan slowly grow in confidence, and the run rate keeps going up with every passing over. DD need someone to break the partnership, and Amit Mishra, the former Sunrisers Hyderabad man, is the one to do that, sending Warner back with a leg-spinner that turns and finds a way between bat and pad to hit the stumps.

Moises Henriques comes and goes quickly, leaving Dhawan and Yuvraj Singh to put on a partnership. They do that, with Yuvraj, in particular, timing the ball sweetly and finding the boundaries with great regularity.

Needing 164 to win, the Delhi Daredevils begin quickly through Sam billings and Sanju Samson, before both the openers fall in the fifth over – no prizes for guessing it is Rashid Khan who does the damage.

Karun Nair and Shreyas Iyer rebuild the innings, but the former falls, leaving Rishabh Pant to play a big innings with Iyer. The two add 54 quick runs together, leaving Warner a worried man, but then comes Bhuvneshwar with a brilliant over, which turns the game SRH's way.

Chris Morris and Corey Anderson give it their best, but the bowlers come out on top in this slow track.

If Delhi Daredevils bat first:

Sanju Samson is picked up in the first over of the innings, before Billings goes in the fifth over. Karun and Iyer put on 56 runs, with the latter falling to Henriques.

Karun holds one end up, and while Pant smacks a couple of sixes, the slowness of the wicket is his undoing, with Morris and Anderson thumping a few at the end to get DD to 151.

While it isn't a big score, the Delhi Daredevils know if they bowl well, it is defendable. And they begin in impressive fashion, with Pat Cummins sending Dhawan back with a nasty short ball, that climbs on the batsman, takes the top edge and flies through to fine-leg.

Warner, though, is determined to stay strong, and he finds an able partner in Henriques. The two put on 67 runs together, before Henriques falls to Morris.

Yuvraj comes in and puts in another partnership with Warner. And while the SRH captain is dismissed with the Sunrisers Hyderabad still needing 45 runs, Yuvraj makes sure the home team chase down the target.