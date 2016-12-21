The Big Bash League 2016-17 has already started and several Indian Premier League (IPL) players will also be featuring in the competition. Brisbane Heat all-rounder Ben Cutting, who is a member of the winning Sunrisers Hyderabad team, wants to use all his IPL experience in this edition of the BBL.

Cutting might not have been a huge name in the IPL, but his match-winning performance in the IPL 2016 final with both bat and ball did not go unnoticed. The Australian won the man of the match award for his all-round performance in the final, and Cutting will hope for similar performances in the BBL too.

It is such performances in the IPL, which have given him the confidence to step it up for the Brisbane Heat this season. The all-rounder might be even more pumped after it was learned that the Australian has been retained by his IPL franchise.

"Spending a lot of time in India during the IPL, and performing well, has put me in a good stead and given me a lot of extra confidence," the Courier Mail quoted Cutting as saying.

Cutting was at his menacing best in the IPL final, smacking the Royal Challengers Bangalore all around the park. The Australian scored a 15-ball 39, which pushed SRH's score to the 200-run mark in the final. He hit three fours and four sixes in that special innings, and the batsman seems to have gathered immense confidence from the IPL 2016 final and wants to hit some sixes for the Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash this season too.

"People don't go to the Big Bash to watch the bowlers cartwheel the stumps out of the ground. They come to see batsmen hit big sixes and that is what I want to do in the Big Bash," Cutting said.