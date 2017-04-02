The Rising Pune Supergiant suffered a severe blow when their spinner Ravichandran Ashwin decided to pull out of IPL 2017 due to sports hernia. Ashwin is one of the best spinners in world cricket, and his experience will be severely missed by the franchise, who are just in their second season.

With Ashwin not in the frame for IPL 2017, RPS will have to depend on Imran Tahir for his bowling exploits. The leggie was picked as Mitchell Marsh's replacement as the Australian will also miss IPL 2017 due to injuries. Stephen Fleming, RPS coach, is not surprised that the player was injured with the number of balls he delivered this home season for India.

"Ashwin was an important part of our plans. It is disappointing not to have him, but you can understand with the kind of cricket he has played in the last six months, there were going to be wear-and-tear injuries," Cricbuzz quoted Fleming as saying.

"We weren't aware of Ashwin's injury (when we picked Tahir to replace Marsh). We picked him because obviously he is the best T20 bowler in the world. Surprisingly he wasn't picked in the auctions. With Ashwin not there, Tahir, along with other youngsters will try to use their skills and make the most of it."

Though having Ashwin in the squad alongside Tahir would have strengthened their spin attack, the South African has to deliver for the RPS. Tahir, who is the highest ranked T20 bowler in the world, has to lead from the front and play the senior and the strike bowler's role for Rising Pune Supergaint in IPL 2017.

There is no doubt about Tahir's ability to carry that burden on his shoulder, but the team, which will be led by Steve Smith this time around, has to be consistent in all other departments to improve upon their last season's performance. RPS finished seventh last season.