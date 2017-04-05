The Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Royal Challengers Bangalore square off in the opening match of the IPL 2017 season, with both sides looking to make the perfect start.

SRH will know the pressure will be on them to make an early statement, considering they are the champions, while RCB will want to show they remain a force, even in the absence of three key players in Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers and KL Rahul.

Here are some of the things to look forward to from the IPL 2017 opener.

David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan fireworks:

Warner was a run-scoring force of nature in IPL 2016, sometimes single-handedly putting up the kind of scores that SRH could defend or pick up wins from.

Dhawan wasn't too bad either, and with the Indian left-hander having so much to prove, after being dropped from the national team, this IPL 2017 campaign will be a crucial one.

When the two get going together at the top, it is a joy to watch – both are easy on the eye and batsmen capable of hitting even the good balls to the boundary.

Kedar Jadhav to continue his India form:

What a series Jadhav had when India played England in three ODIs, with the right-hander scoring a century and a 90, to finally find his feet on the international stage.

Jadhav hasn't exactly set the IPL alight with his batting, even if there have been glimpses of his quality every now and then. Having done so well in India colours and with Kohli and Rahul out, there is no better time than the present for Jadhav to come to the fore for RCB.

No Kohli, no De Villiers, so Gaylestorm to hit Hyderabad:

Gayle will feel a little lonely without his two other superstar batsmen. So, how will he cope without those two to bank upon at the other end?

That will be a really interesting subplot in this match. For the neutrals and all RCB fans, the hope will be that Gayle kicks off the IPL like only he can.

Tymal Mills and something about Rs 12 crore:

A high price-tag always brings extra pressure. Some players, like Shane Watson last season, are able to handle it brilliantly, while some, like Pawan Negi in IPL 2016 – co-incidentally both are playing for the same team this season – struggle to live up to the increased expectations.

RCB will, naturally, hope Mills falls in the first category. Having spent Rs 12 crore ($1.8 million) on the England pacer, the Royal Challengers need Mills to do a Mitchell Starc – pick up early wickets and then do the business in the death overs.

Everyone in Afghanistan will be glued to this match:

Looking at the SRH squad and with Mustafizur Rahman missing this first game, there is a really good chance that Rashid Khan will get to play in this IPL 2017 opener against RCB. And if that is the case, there will be some history made, as Rashid will become the first Afghanistani to play in the IPL.

What a moment it will be too for the leg-spinner, if and when he makes his IPL debut. To play in one of the biggest tournaments in the world against some of the best will be a moment to cherish and, hopefully, that moment comes on Wednesday.

Another highscorer like the IPL 2016 final:

Granted the final was played at the Chinnaswamy, where totals of 200 are the norm rather than the exception. But how much fun it would be and what a perfect tone it would set for the rest of the season, if RCB and SRH were to play a similar high-scoring match.

In that final, a total of 408 runs were scored. Hopefully, in this IPL 2017 opener, we get to see at least 350, with Warner and Gayle leading the run-scoring charge (yup, I know, it's been jinxed. Now it's going to be a low-scoring game, with the chasing team finishing the match with five overs to spare).