IPL season has started with a bang as the Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match on Wednesday. There are several sources for you to stream live matches, get live scores and catch all the highlights on the Internet, but it is feasible to do all of this on mobile while on-the-go.

There is a list of cricket score mobile apps for you to get all IPL 10 action right on your mobile, but if you wish to keep the space on your phone free from apps, you are in luck. Opera, the popular mobile browser, launched a new feature called Opera Cricket so mobile users can stay updated this cricket season with all the scores, highlights, teams and match schedules.

Android users who already have the Opera Mini browser can update their app from Play Store to get started with Opera Cricket. If not, you can download the browser for free from Google's app store to be a part of the IPL action.

As you open the updated Opera Mini app on your Android smartphone, you'll see a "Get Started" banner, which will guide users through activating the new feature. You won't need any apps to get the scores, stats and videos of the IPL matches this season.

"We Indians live and breathe cricket, and we don't want to miss out any match. Opera Cricket embedded inside the new Opera Mini browser offers instant access to all the cricket updates. This is the fastest way for millions of Opera Mini cricket fans to stay on the top during this cricket season," Sunil Kamath, VP of South Asia & South East Asia Opera Software, said in a statement.

Opera Cricket feature has three main highlights:

"What's on"

With this, cricket fans can get updates during the matches, get final scores and live ball-by-ball commentary. There's also an option to subscribe for select matches and get notified when the match begins.

Match highlights

Get all the information you need to know even if you miss watching the matches live. This feature gives you live scores of all cricket matches, players' scorecards, match statistics and breakdown of the scores by players.

Videos

If you wish to catch the hottest videos from any particular match so you are not lost in the conversation when your peers and friends are talking about that awesome catch, Opera Mini has you covered. You need not download any video apps to watch best cricket video highlights from the browser itself.

User experience

Opera Mini uses compression technology to reduce the size of all heavy webpages and videos to loading is faster than any other apps. Even though Reliance Jio and other telcos are offering ultra-cheap data plans, Opera Mini will help you save data while you wish to stay updated with all the IPL matches.