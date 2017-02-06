Royal Challengers Bangalore were one of the best teams in IPL 2016, finishing runners-up after losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers were instrumental in RCB reaching the final, and all-rounder Shane Watson, sometimes, got the best seat in the house to watch them bat from the other end.

Even when Kohli and de Villiers are playing for their respective nations, there is class written all over their game. They are two of the most dangerous batsmen in world cricket and when they get going, bowlers fear for being hit all round the park.

Watson loves the two players bat, and was all praise for Kohli and de Villiers.

"(De Villiers) and Virat Kohli especially are the ones I love seeing, how they adapt to all different conditions and have done it for a long period of time," Cricket Australia's official website quoted Watson as saying.

"But AB, gosh, he's played over 100 Tests now and just dominated in all formats. He's a genius in all formats. How he knows his game inside-out and tailors his game to whatever conditions and whatever bowlers are bowling. It's just absolutely phenomenal to be able to watch."

After their failure in the final last season, Royal Challengers Bangalore will be determined to win their maiden IPL title in 2017. The RCB will once again be led by Kohli, and with the likes of Chris Gayle, Shane Watson, de Villiers and KL Rahul, they have the ammunition to defeat any team in the IPL.

With such players, one can expect another big season for RCB, whose batsmen will be once again keen to shine and hit those massive sixes in IPL 2017.

Though the IPL 2017 real action will only start in April-May, the RCB thinktank will have to be busy during the auction, which will take shape on February 20. They might have a solid team already, but they will look for options to bring in some players and strengthen their already existing strong squad.