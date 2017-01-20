The IPL franchises are concerned about the availability of South Africa players for the entire length of the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league, which is set to take place in April-May. Royal Challengers Bangalore star AB de Villiers hinted that players from his country could be called back early to prepare for the Champions Trophy, slated to take place after IPL 2017.

Read: This chinaman bowler wants to play in the IPL

For international teams, the ICC Champions Trophy is the biggest event in the calendar year for 2017, and South Africa will be eager to come into the tournament fully prepared. Though it is not certain if the South Africa players will be called back when the IPL is going on, De Villiers confirmed that all the IPL participants will play at least in the first month of the competition.

"We're getting pulled out of the IPL I can't speak on behalf of CSA, but we are all coming back early to prepare for the Champions Trophy," the South Africa ODI skipper was quoted saying by sport24.co.za. "Dates haven't been confirmed yet, but I think all South Africans participating in the IPL will be going there for the first month at least, and then we'll assess when we're back for the Champions Trophy and then the three ODIs against England."

If Cricket South Africa decide to call their IPL players back, it could create a huge problem for many franchises in the IPL. A number of players from South Africa are part of the IPL, including De Villiers (RCB), Faf du Plessis (Rising Pune Supergiants), David Miller and Hashim Amla (Kings XI Punjab), and JP Duminy and Quinton de Kock (Delhi Daredevils).

These franchises will be left in the lurch if SA players leave the competition midway. They cannot even release these players now as the final lists of released players have already been announced by all teams.

The problems with the franchise do not end there, and they may have to think twice before picking any South Africa player in the auctions, scheduled to take place next month in Bengaluru. The CSA has to announce their decision soon so that the IPL teams can act accordingly.