The 10th edition of IPL is set for a massive start with defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad set to face Royal Challengers Bangalore at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday. Can the competition get any better than this in the first match of IPL 2017?

Both the teams look mighty strong, and have further strengthened with their purchase in the IPL 2017 auction. However, RCB have some injury problems, meaning they will not be with their full strength, while SRH have all the ammunition ready to start their campaign on a winning track.

With SRH and RCB comprising some big names, here are players from both teams, who could make a huge impact in the opening fixture of IPL 2017.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner

The left-hander, who will open the innings for SRH, is known for his aggressive batting, giving flying starts to the franchise. With quality players like Yuvraj Singh in the middle order, Warner can set the platform for the likes of Yuvi and Ben Cutting to use their willow and strike some lusty blows in front of their home fans. Being the skipper of the side, he will have the added responsibility of scoring runs and leading from the front as well.

Ashish Nehra

This player has been defying age. At 37, he is still one of the best in the business with his swing and precise line and length. He has as the experience to restrict top order of other teams from going all out. With RCB missing some key players like Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers, Warner will want Nehra to make some early in roads and pile pressure on the rest of the RCB batsmen.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Chris Gayle

No Kohli, No De Villiers. The writing is clear on the wall for Gayle. He has to deliver with the bat as he is their biggest batsman in the opening game for RCB. The six-hitting machine will need to stay at the crease for longer hours. If he does that, runs will flow from his bat as he cannot be kept silent for long time in the middle. If Gayle starts IPL 2017 on a bright note with good runs, RCB can hope for a positive start to their campaign.

Tymal Mills

With Mitchell Starc parting ways with RCB a day ahead of IPL auction, the franchise went all out on getting Mills, who will need to be on top form on his IPL debut. The left-arm pacer can crank good pace, which will test the SRH batsmen, but it is his variety that could prove to be his biggest weapon in the shortest format of the game. However, there will be nerves when the Englishman, who was bought for Rs 12 crore, gets the white cherry on his hand in RCB colours.