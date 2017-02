The much-anticipated list of all the 351 players available for the IPL 2017 is out. The auction, originally scheduled for February 4, was postponed to February 20 in Bengaluru. With a number of world-class players set to go under the hammer, the auction is expected to turn up some heat on Monday.

There are number of players from England, Australia, South Africa among other nations in the list of players to choose from for the eight teams. With the likes of Ben Stokes, Mitchell Johnson, Eoin Morgan pegged at a base price of 2 crore, brace up for a bidding war.

Going by Ben Stokes' recent form, the all-rounder is likely to land the biggest deal in the auction.

What makes the IPL auctions interesting is the prospect of unknown players turning an overnight sensation by bagging a mega deal. The list, which originally had 799 players, has been reduced to 351 after the franchises submitted their wishlist for the auction.

Here is the list of all 351 players going under the hammer in the IPl 2017 auction.