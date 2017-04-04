IPL is a perfect marriage of cricket and bollywood, and the opening ceremonies are a testimony to that. Before the mega competition (IPL 2017) begins, bollywood actors entertain the fans with their moves, adding masala to the cash-rich event, in a grand opening ceremony.

And why should the tenth edition of the IPL be any different. The same kind of entertainment will be on display once again, and this time the organisers of the IPL have even bigger plans for the tenth anniversary.

In a first, there will be eight different opening ceremonies in IPL 2017, one each in all the home cities, including Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Gujarat, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Indore. Fans from all the eight cities will get a taste of what the IPL ceremony is all about.

Now, that might take a little bit of sheen away from the cricket, but hey, IPL is an entertainment package, which promises fun, both on and off the field.

The opening ceremony, as always, will reflect the rich culture and traditions of India, which is known all over the world and will also showcase some highlights from the last nine editions besides the entertainment.

More importantly, people would be more interested in the big celebs, who will perform at the ceremonies. In the past, big stars such as Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have performed at the event. This time around celebs such as Shraddha Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Riteish Desmukh and Tiger Shroff are set to enthral the fans in different venues.

If Major Lazer and Chris Brown performed in the opening ceremony of IPL 2016, British model Amy Jackson, who has also appeared in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi movies, will set the stage on fire with her performance in IPL 2017 opening night in Hyderabad.

Here is a look at all the eight different venues and the celebrities who will perform in those cities.

April 5: SRH vs RCB – Amy Jackson in Hyderabad

Date: 6:30 pm IST, 2 pm BST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

TV listings: India: Sony Six/HD.

April 6: RPS vs MI – Riteish Deshmukh un Pune

April 7: GL vs KKR – Tiger Shroff in Rajkot

April 8: KXIP vs RPS – To be confirmed for Indore

April 8: RCB vs DD – TBC for Bengaluru

April 9: MI vs KKR - TBC for Mumbai

April 13: KKR vs KXIP – Shraddha Kapoor and Monali Thakur in Kolkata

April 15: DD vs KXIP – Parineeti Chopra in Delhi