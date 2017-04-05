The opening ceremony of the IPL has always been a huge deal in the past, especially post 2011 when the event was held a day before the first game. But things have changed this time around in IPL 2017 as the glitzy event will take shape on Wednesday, the same day when Sunrisers Hyderabad host Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match.

However, there is a different flavour to the IPL ceremony in 2017 as it will be held in eight different venues, giving fans a taste of the glitterati. The organisers have planned for eight different ceremonies, considering this is the 10th edition of the IPL, which started in 2008.

In the past, some mega actors like Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif have graced the ceremony with their performances, but this time around it is going to be a low-key affair with the likes of Amy Jackson, Tiger Shroff, Parineeti Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh set to perform across eight cities.

When it comes to IPL 2017's first opening ceremony, British model Amy Jackson is set to be the star attraction at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The British girl has featured in various movies in India, meaning that she understands the masala factor in India as she looks to entertain the crowd in the opening ceremony.

Besides Amy's performance, the huge crowd in Hyderabad will also witness some local talents and as usual, the rich culture and tradition will also be displayed along with some magnificent laser show.

"Amy is set to perform and we will also have other regional faces. Apart from that, we could also have a laser show as also we will have the official digital signing of the eight captains and bringing the trophy back into play for this season," Hindustan Times quoted Hyderabad Cricket Association as saying.

It is being reported that it could be one of the shortest IPL opening ceremonies, lasting less than 30 minutes. A brief event means that it would not delay proceedings after the tone has been set by the opening ceremony for an expected cracker IPL 10.

Where to watch live

The IPL 2017 opening ceremony is scheduled for 6:30 pm local time (1 pm GMT, 9 am ET). Here is the live streaming and TV options.

India: TV: Sony Six/HD and Sony Max/HD. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports. Live Streaming: Sky Go

US: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online

Middle East: TV: OSN. Live Streaming: OSN Online

South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa: TV: Super Sport. Live Streaming: Super Sport video

Caribbean: TV: Flow TV