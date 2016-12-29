The Indian Premier League (IPL) has always been a top-notch competition, where quality bowlers and batsmen from around the world ply their trade. With such class in the offing, all the players can improve their game and showcase their skills at the top level. Parthiv Patel, who made a comeback to international cricket after a hiatus of eight years in the Test series against England recently, believes that it is the IPL, which keeps him going.

Complete list of IPl 2017 retained players

Patel featured for India in the last three Test matches against England, and looked quite decent with two half centuries under his belt. Despite being absent for a long time, Patel believes he always had faith in himself that he will make an international comeback, and spoke highly about the IPL, which is a good test against quality bowlers.

"I have always had the self-belief of making a comeback at the international level. I was enjoying my cricket because of the success I was getting at the Indian Premier League," Cricbuzz quoted Patel as saying.

"More than the contract, you test yourself playing against international quality bowlers. That's something you look forward to when you are not playing for India. It keeps you going."

Patel, who was retained by Mumbai Indians for IPL 2017, has been actively involved since the first edition of the Indian Premier League. The wicket-keeper first started his IPL career with Chennai Super Kings (currently under suspension), and has played for five other teams so far in his career.

Mumbai Indians have shown faith in the player by retaining him for the 10th edition of the IPL, despite not having a great IPL 2016. He only scored 177 runs, which is below par for such an experienced campaigner. Patel will hope to stand up and deliver for the franchise in IPL 2017 and cement his place in the Mumbai Indians team.