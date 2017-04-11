Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad has become the team to beat in IPL 2017. The David Warner-led side will be keen to register a hat-trick win when they face Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

Mumbai Indians, after losing the opening match against Rising Pune Supergiant, came back strongly against Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. However, MI are aware of the risk in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad pose.

The home team wants to be the first to beat SRH in IPL 2017. With the likes of Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Rohit Sharma and Jos Buttler in the squad, Mumbai have the firepower to blow up Sunrisers. But the MI players need to perform as a unit, and a lot rides on skipper Rohit Sharma, who is yet to bring on his fireworks.

The team had conceded 187 and 178 runs in the first two matches and the form of the bowling department is a cause for concern for the blues. Going into the match, Mumbai will count on Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah to provide early breakthroughs before the strong SRH batting line-up comprising of Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Moises Henriques and Yuvraj Singh get their eyes in.

Warner rocked back to form with his impressive showing with the bat against Gujarat Lions, scoring a quickfire 45-ball 76 while Shikhar and Yuvraj played well in the first match. Henriques has put up decent scores in both matches.

Ben Cutting, Naman Ojha and Deepak Hooda add depth to the SRH batting order.

Afghanistan leggie Rashid Khan has been the pick of the SRH bowlers claiming five wickets in IPL 2017 so far. The spinner has been an integral part of the unit, and Warner will look to use him wisely against Mumbai Indians. Rashid will get ample support from Ashish Nehra and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.