Mumbai Indians have a point to prove against the Gujarat Lions at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. They have not defeated Gujarat Lions in the IPL. Though the Gujarat Lions only came into the IPL frame last season, Rohit Sharma and co will be looking to win their first game against the Lions.

With both teams possessing some brilliant batsmen and some strong bowlers, the match could prove to be a close encounter in Mumbai.

Here is a look at how the match could go

If MI bat first

Parthiv Patel and Jos Buttler start well, as they provide a solid platform for the rest of the batsmen to follow. They score 47 runs in the first six overs, but Buttler is gone at the start of the seventh over.

In walks Rohit, and the skipper seems to be determined to perform well. There is a look of focus in his eyes, as he caresses the first ball for an elegant drive. That just seems to be a start as he starts to deal in boundaries, and Parthiv is giving good support at the other end.

They score 100 runs in the 12th over, but Parthiv loses his wicket while going for a maximum. Nitish Rana joins Rohit, but the left-hander also fails, going for a single digit score. Next batsman Kieron Pollard and Rohit play some good shots before both the players are dismissed with the team score reading 130 in 17th over.

Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya end MI innings on a decent note as they score 35 runs in the last three overs to score 165 runs in 20 overs.

The target looks decent, but with Dwayne Smith and Brendon McCullum in roaring form, GL start with a flurry of boundaries, and in no time, they are 75 runs in the first six overs. McCullum looks in ominous touch as Krunal Pandya is dealt harshly, and is struck for 20 runs in his first over.

The GL are in cruising mode. Though Smith is gone, McCullum and Suresh Raina continue playing their attacking game. With 60 runs needed in 60 balls, it looks easy. McCullum and Raina are both gone, but Aaron Finch and Ravindra Jadeja steer their team to victory in the 17th over.

If GL bat first

McCullum and Smith are on fire. It is raining boundaries in Mumbai, but Jasprit Bumrah delivers in his first over, dismissing both the players in the last over of the power play. Raina and Finch build another partnership. They get their eye in. Raina cuts loose and power GL to 102 runs in the 13th over.

While going for a maximum, Raina loses his wicket, new man Ravindra Jadeja fails with the bat. With Finch being their main batsmen, along with other players, GL post 155 runs in their 20 overs.

Mumbai Indians suffer a poor start. Parthiv is gone in the second over of the innings. Rohit is trying to get his eye in while Buttler looks to score quick runs. The two score 41 runs in the first six overs.

Rohit looks better, as he starts to open up. Buttler, on the other hand, is getting tied up by Jadeja, and is stumped out. Pollard is promoted up the order. The West Indian starts slowly, but the required run rate is increasing and Rohit hits two sixes in Praveen Kumar's over, but falls shortly after.

MI need 55 runs in the last five overs with Pollard and K Pandya at the crease. Pollard has settled at the crease, and Pandya shines with the bat once again to reach the target in the 19th over.